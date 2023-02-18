RICHLANDS, Va. – Good things came in 3s for the girls basketball team at Richlands High School on Saturday afternoon and not just because the Blue Tornado knocked down 10 shots from beyond the arc.

The trio of a super sub, a freshman phenom and the Queen of the court turned out to be the difference-makers.

Erica Lamie, Annsley Trivette and Addy-Lane Queen accounted for the points during a 14-0 run to open the second quarter and that scoring surge propelled Richlands to a 64-37 win over the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes in the finals of the Southwest District tournament.

Lamie, a senior, has relished her role coming off the bench this winter and finished with 11 points, five rebounds and two blocks on Saturday. She knocked down two 3-pointers in the opening moments of the second quarter to get the Blue Tornado (21-1) going.

“I like helping the team out the best way I can,” Lamie said. “I like to shock the other teams when I come in. They’re not expecting it from somebody coming off the bench.”

How important was Lamie to the Blue Tornado’s 20th straight victory?

“Very important,” Trivette said. “She definitely comes off the bench and gives us the fire we need.”

Richlands coach Tom Rife is used to Lamie providing some instant offense in the reserve role.

“She’s done it all year,” Rife said. “The last thing I told her Thursday [during a semifinal win over Tazewell] with 10 seconds left in the game was, ‘We’re going to need you Saturday.’ She showed up and came through.”

Meanwhile, Trivette had her usual stellar showing as one of the top ninth-graders in the state went for 26 points, seven assists and four steals.

Trivette is efficient.

“She doesn’t make it about herself,” Lamie said. “She likes to help other people too.”

Trivette showcased her unselfishness as she made several pinpoint passes to open teammates that resulted in buckets.

“I’ve said this before, Annsley is a very unique player,” Rife said. “If you double team her, she’ll give it up. She makes players around her better. Her supporting cast is good too. It’s not biology, it’s chemistry.”

Queen nailed a 3 and also converted a layup during that aforementioned run that turned a 14-12 lead into a 28-12 advantage. She recorded 10 points, six steals and five rebounds.

Chloe Reynolds (five rebounds, five assists, four steals) and Arin Rife (nine points, seven rebounds) also had notable performances.

“It’s a team effort,” Rife said. “Everyone played their roles. Everyone did their assignments. You win games with rebounding, you win games with assists, you win games with defense and everybody on this team knows their job.”

The gym at Richlands was long ago tagged with the nickname “House of Hustle” and this Blue Tornado team embodied that style on Saturday

“Our offense fed off our defense,” Rife said. “Our defense was getting stops and we were getting a broken floor. When we had a broken floor we were able to find the 3-point shooters off the dribble and kick. It all starts with defense.”

It all ended thanks to those shots made by Lamie, Trivette and company.

“They’ve got some really good 3-point shooters,” said Marion coach Sallie Lefler Moss. “You can tell they work on it a lot in practice. … Richlands is a good team. We just had some inconsistencies during the game and those inconsistencies can catch up with you.”

Marion (17-5) swept the SWD regular-season and tournament titles last season, but Richlands achieved that double this season.

Ella Moss scored 10 points to lead the ‘Canes and provided one of the team’s few highlights by knocking down a shot from halfcourt at the end of the third quarter.

“We’ve had a good year,” Sallie Lefler Moss said. “At no point did I think that before the season started this is what our record would be, but these girls have gotten after it.”

The Southwest District has struggled against Mountain 7 District competition in postseasons past and will try to reverse that curse in this year’s Region 2D tournament. All four Mountain 7 representatives in this year’s regional field have played in the state finals before and three of those – Wise County Central, Gate City and Ridgeview – own state championships.

The only loss for the Blues this season came to Wise County Central.

“We’ll start getting ready for [the regional tournament] as a coaching staff tonight,” Rife said.

Third-Place Game

Tazewell 37, Virginia High 36

Virginia High’s run in the 2023 Southwest District tournament featured a fourth-place finish after two near-misses.

The Bearcats suffered a one-point loss to Tazewell in Saturday’s third-place game, two days after a 51-49 semifinal setback to Marion.

Brooke Nunley blocked a potential game-winning shot by Virginia High senior Aly Wright in the final moments to seal the victory on Saturday.

Maddie Gillespie’s putback with 3:20 remaining put Tazewell ahead to stay, while Grace Hancock paced the Bulldogs with 15 points.

Wright made five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points to lead all scorers. She scored a combined 38 points in the Bearcats’ two SWD tourney games.

Mary Katherine Wilson added 11 points for VHS, which goes to Gate City in the first round of the Region 2D tourney.

Tazewell travels to Wise County Central in a first-round contest.