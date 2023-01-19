Trial begins for ‘Rattlesnake Dave’

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The jury trial for a traveling rattlesnake wrangler from New York who was cited in Sullivan County more than five years ago continues Friday.

On day one of the trial for David Richardson, longtime owner and operator of the West Texas Rattlesnake Show, the state called four witnesses, including Lt. Bryan Kegley of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Kegley cited Richardson in June 2017 after performing his show at the Bristol Fair, held at a campground outside Bristol Motor Speedway.

According to testimony Thursday, Richardson applied for a permit to bring his rattlesnake show to Tennessee, but was denied by the TWRA twice.

When wildlife officers learned Richardson’s show was a go, Kegley and a fellow officer attended and issued Richardson two citations, according to testimony, based on the unlawful possession of the snakes and the manner in which they were housed and transported.

While the prosecution has alleged that Richardson admitted to wildlife officers that he did possess rattlesnakes without a permit, the defense has challenged the validity of the officers’ word.

Joe McMurray, Richardson’s attorney, questioned Kegley’s ability to confirm the snakes used in Richardson’s show were rattlesnakes. McMurray cross-examined Kegley, who admitted that nowhere in his citation, notes, affidavit or preliminary hearing testimony did he mention Richardson stating the snakes he possessed were rattlesnakes.

Kegley asserted in testimony that he was able to identify Richardson’s snakes as rattlesnakes during the show; however, the TWRA’s only visual evidence of the snakes presented Thursday was a video of the show played once Thursday and not appearing to be a high-definition look at the reptiles.

Richardson is accused of possessing Class 1 wildlife without a permit, plus three counts of violating state law in reference to the housing and transportation of his snakes.

The trial is expected to wrap up Friday.