TRC champs: Tennessee High sweeps Sullivan East to clinch Three Rivers

Tennessee High’s volleyball team needed some two hours and 20 minutes to defeat Sullivan East in Bluff City on Sept. 7.

You wondered if the rematch would require an hour.

The Vikings bolted out of the blocks and never let up in a 25-14, 25-12, 25-10 romp to clinch the Three Rivers Conference regular season title outright Monday night at Viking Hall.

A raucous student section amplified emotions on Senior Night, but it all proved to be fuel for focus instead of the distraction that reflection can sometimes create.

Seniors Madison Blair (five kills, nine didgs), Marley Johns (four kills, seven blocks), Kira Adams (four kills) and Marae Herrrmann (two blocks, one kill) all contributed for the Vikings (9-0, 19-4).

“I’ve had ‘em for four years,” Tennessee High coach Mary Johnson said. “I love ‘em, and more importantly, I respect ‘em. I get emotional talking about ‘em. I refused to get emotional tonight because we had a game to play.

“But they have always bought into what we’re trying to sell as far as a volleyball program. And they’re leading the others by their maturity, and that’s all you can ask for."

Also, weighing on Johns was the fact that her mother Amy has been hospitalized since last week.

“She’s been in ICU since Friday,” Johns said.

And although Johns didn’t know it until after the match, her mother was having emergency surgery Monday night.

“This kid playing tonight like she did with her mom currently in the hospital is next-level,” Johnson said. “We’re all family here and we hate that Amy wasn’t here. This kid’s playing on Senior Night and her mom’s having surgery.”

The student section was moving, too. Constant chants and singing might’ve made you think you were at a World Cup soccer match.

“I couldn’t do it without ‘em, especially right now,” Johns said. “I’ve dealt with it for four years, but it’s still, like, breathtaking when you walk in. It’s never been that loud or that big. We’ve never had that many students before.”

A jubilant Johnson jumped into the students after the match.

“I think as a school, our culture is changing this year,” Johnson said. “I mean, I haven’t seen that many kids in our student section in about six years. And I think the fact that the culture is changing at Tennessee High school is helping all of our sports teams. It was electric in here tonight. …

“I love jumping in the student section when we’re done and looking at our girls. But it’s really a culture change this year, and a big part of it is our athletic director (Barry Wade), our principal (Kim Kirk) and our kids getting together and buying into, you know, ‘We’re going to start showing up to stuff.’ I think it’s intimidating for other teams.”

Junior Sydnee Pendland tallied 21 digs and nine aces for the Vikings. The diminutive libero’s diving digs and leaping, overspin serves energize teammates as much as the Maroon Maniacs do from the bleachers.

“She brings up the vibe a lot all the time,” Johns said. “She’s awesome.”

Junior Sophie Meade had nine kills, five digs and three blocks. Freshmen setters Bree Adams and Ashton Blair had 11 assists apiece.

“I wouldn’t have expected that tonight,” Johnson said. “We always expect to win. We have high expectations here. But I’m proud of ‘em. They just never let East in the game. I feel like we just didn’t give ‘em a chance to get in the game. ...

“When we’re all working together we’re pretty darn good. That is, player to player, one of the best matches we’ve played.”

Tennessee High jumped out to 16-4 leads in each of the first two games and led 14-2 in game three. East (6-3, 8-10) appeared to be shell-shocked much of the match.

“We did look shell-shocked,” East coach Tracy Graybeal said. “As a matter of fact, that was the exact words – I looked at my assistants and I said, ‘We all look shell-shocked.’ We looked like a deer in the headlights. …

“We did not play our best ball tonight. I told our girls we can one of two things: we can wallow in this or we can come out tomorrow ready to practice. To Tennessee High’s credit, they played phenomenal defense tonight. We had a hard time putting the ball down.”

Jenna Hare and Meghan Johnson had four kills apiece for the Patriots.

Tennessee High will visit Unicoi County on Thursday. Sullivan East will host Volunteer. The Patriots and Falcons, who defeated East 3-0 in the first meeting, would end up in a second-place tie if East prevails.

“Volunteer is big and they move the ball around pretty well,” Graybeal said. “They’re scrappy. And definitely, if we come out like we did tonight it won’t be pretty.”