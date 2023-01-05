 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Track & Field Results

  • 0

Wednesday

Polar Bear Meet

At Abingdon High School

BOYS

Team Scores

Abingdon 84, Union 68, Tazewell 56, Rural Retreat 49, Patrick Henry 37, J.I. Burton 36, Lebanon 35, Ridgeview 22, Holston 19, Richlands 15

Individual Winners

55 – Brandon Beavers (Ridgeview), 6.90; 300 – Brandon Beavers (Ridgeview), 36.99; 500 – Blake Chafin (Lebanon), 1:17.64; 1,000 – Ian Rhudy (Tazewell), 2:53.82; 1,600 – Derek Mitchell (Lebanon), 4:59.54; 3,200 – Dorian Almer (Union), 10:46.05; 55 Hurdles – Ben Belcher (PH), 8.27; 4x200 Relay – Rural Retreat, 1:42.82; 4x400 Relay – Tazewell, 5:16.96; 4x800 -- Tazewell, 12:37.22; High Jump – Austin Umberger (RR), 5-4; Long Jump – JJ Long (Abingdon), 19-2 ¾; Triple Jump – Owen Barr (Abingdon), 39-5 ½; Shot Put – Tyler Barrett (PH), 51-10 ½.

GIRLS

Team Scores

Abingdon 132, Tazewell 86, Patrick Henry 63, Grundy 36, Holston 24, Rural Retreat 21, J.I. Burton 19, Union 14, Richlands 1

Individual Winners

55 – Mya Hopson (Abingdon), 7.86; 300 – Anna McKinney (PH), 47.65; 500 – Lauren Keene (Tazewell), 1:26.63; 1,600 – Josephine Thiessen (Abingdon), 6:17.74; 3,200 – Alexsis Porter (Grundy), 12:59.60; 55 Hurdles – Makayla Anderson (RR), 10.37; 4x200 Relay – Tazewell, 2:04.97; 4x400 Relay – Tazewell, 4:30.64; 4x800 Relay – Tazewell, 13:43.40; High Jump – Macy Hinkle (West Greene), 4-8; Long Jump – Chloe Odum (Abingdon), 16-5 ¾; Triple Jump – Riley Cvetkovski (Abingdon), 30-10 ½; Shot Put – Landri Lallande (Tazewell), 33-5 ½

