Track & Field Results

Wednesday
Polar Bear Meet
At Abingdon High School
BOYS
Team Scores
Abingdon 84, Union 68, Tazewell 56, Rural Retreat 49, Patrick Henry 37, J.I. Burton 36, Lebanon 35, Ridgeview 22, Holston 19, Richlands 15
Individual Winners
55 – Brandon Beavers (Ridgeview), 6.90; 300 – Brandon Beavers (Ridgeview), 36.99; 500 – Blake Chafin (Lebanon), 1:17.64; 1,000 – Ian Rhudy (Tazewell), 2:53.82; 1,600 – Derek Mitchell (Lebanon), 4:59.54; 3,200 – Dorian Almer (Union), 10:46.05; 55 Hurdles – Ben Belcher (PH), 8.27; 4x200 Relay – Rural Retreat, 1:42.82; 4x400 Relay – Tazewell, 5:16.96; 4x800 -- Tazewell, 12:37.22; High Jump – Austin Umberger (RR), 5-4; Long Jump – JJ Long (Abingdon), 19-2 ¾; Triple Jump – Owen Barr (Abingdon), 39-5 ½; Shot Put – Tyler Barrett (PH), 51-10 ½.
People are also reading…
GIRLS
Team Scores
Abingdon 132, Tazewell 86, Patrick Henry 63, Grundy 36, Holston 24, Rural Retreat 21, J.I. Burton 19, Union 14, Richlands 1
Individual Winners
55 – Mya Hopson (Abingdon), 7.86; 300 – Anna McKinney (PH), 47.65; 500 – Lauren Keene (Tazewell), 1:26.63; 1,600 – Josephine Thiessen (Abingdon), 6:17.74; 3,200 – Alexsis Porter (Grundy), 12:59.60; 55 Hurdles – Makayla Anderson (RR), 10.37; 4x200 Relay – Tazewell, 2:04.97; 4x400 Relay – Tazewell, 4:30.64; 4x800 Relay – Tazewell, 13:43.40; High Jump – Macy Hinkle (West Greene), 4-8; Long Jump – Chloe Odum (Abingdon), 16-5 ¾; Triple Jump – Riley Cvetkovski (Abingdon), 30-10 ½; Shot Put – Landri Lallande (Tazewell), 33-5 ½