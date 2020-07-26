I am writing in response to a letter from Kenneth Rowe in Sunday’s, July 19th edition. I first became aware of this issue about a year ago when one of his former neighbors (who moved in part of because of Rowe’s dogs) described the constant noise that these dogs make, especially all night long.
Apparently Mr. Rowe’s wife explained that her husband just loves his dogs as if that makes the situation OK?!
So I ask anyone who loves dogs: Is a cage with many dogs in close quarters with little opportunity to properly exercise, have personal space or true relief from hot days or freezing nights … well, and loved? We have an adjacent landowner who after a few years got rid of his caged dogs who howled and broke my heart every time I drove by. It was cruelty beyond belief akin to chaining them to a tree. It makes them mean and noisy.
Mr. Rowe says he owns his land and has a right to do what he wants.
But surely this right stops at his boundaries and should not stop people from being able to have a Bed and Breakfast or get a decent night’s sleep because of excruciating barks and howls, hours on end.
Mr. Rowe’s “rights” end when they impinge on other’s rights. It’s not neighborly nor should it be legal.
