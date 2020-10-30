 Skip to main content
Pastors to hold election prayer vigil Monday evening
A group of local pastors will hold a pre-election prayer vigil Monday evening, according to Sullivan County Commissioner Mark Vance, who represents Bristol.

The vigil will take place at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at Central High School (located at 131 Shipley Ferry Road in Blountville), Vance said in a Thursday email. Masks and social distancing will be required, he said.

“This event is to allow pastors and the community to come together and pray for our nation,” Vance said.

Vance said the event would also include singing by Lee Fish and Dena Bowling.

