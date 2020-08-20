 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BRMC CEO Greg Neal steps down, interim CEO named
0 comments
breaking

BRMC CEO Greg Neal steps down, interim CEO named

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Greg Neal

Greg Neal, CEO of Bristol Regional Medical Center since 2013, has stepped down from his position.

 BHC File Photo

BRISTOL, Tenn. -- Greg Neal, who has served as CEO of Bristol Regional Medical Center since 2013, has stepped down, according to a news release from Ballad Health.

Dr. Chad Couch has been named interim CEO of BRMC, effective immediately, the release states.

Ballad said of Neal: "Greg is a strong and passionate leader who accomplished a great deal during his time at Bristol Regional Medical Center, and we are grateful for his years of service."  

Couch is currently the chief medical officer. He will serve as interim CEO while there is a search for a permanent CEO, according to the release.

 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts