BRMC CEO Greg Neal steps down, interim CEO named

BRISTOL, Tenn. -- Greg Neal, who has served as CEO of Bristol Regional Medical Center since 2013, has stepped down, according to a news release from Ballad Health.
Dr. Chad Couch has been named interim CEO of BRMC, effective immediately, the release states.
Ballad said of Neal: "Greg is a strong and passionate leader who accomplished a great deal during his time at Bristol Regional Medical Center, and we are grateful for his years of service."
Couch is currently the chief medical officer. He will serve as interim CEO while there is a search for a permanent CEO, according to the release.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!