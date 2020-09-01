 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bristol Virginia superintendent says chair's statements not reflective of division
0 comments

Bristol Virginia superintendent says chair's statements not reflective of division

Only $5 for 5 months

BRISTOL, Va. - City schools Superintendent Keith Perrigan today released a statement saying weekend comments by School Board Chairman Steve Fletcher on Facebook "do not represent the beliefs, vision and ideals of Bristol Virginia Public Schools."

Perrigan went on to say Fletcher's comments "were not made" in his capacity as School Board chairman.

A group called Future Black Leaders Coalition is calling for Fletcher to resign after he made comments to two people on Facebook about an illustration depicting white police officers shooting a Black man in the back.

"Being the most diverse school division in Southwest Virginia, we understand the importance of creating an equitable environment for students of all colors, creeds, ethnicities, religions and backgrounds," Perrigan said in the statement.

On Sunday Fletcher released a statement saying his comments had nothing to do with racism or unlawful violence against Black people but were aimed at supporting local law enforcement personnel.

"My response to the depiction of police in America as lawless and criminal was motivated by my support for the police officers in my community who work tirelessly every day to protect the citizens of Bristol," Fletcher said in the statement.

The group is encouraging the public to join in calling for Fletcher to resign and plans to attend the next scheduled School Board meeting on Sept. 14.

 

dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC | Facebook.com/david.mcgee.127

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts