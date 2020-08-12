Bristol nursing home reports 100 recoveries, three active cases

BRISTOL, Tenn. -- The outbreak of COVID-19 at Christian Care Center of Bristol seems to be waning. On Monday, the Bristol Tennessee nursing home’s director, Jennifer Skaggs, reported that of the 109 total positive cases reported among residents and staff, 100 had recovered.
Skaggs also said that no new deaths had occurred among residents with positive cases beyond the six resident deaths reported as of last week, and said that no residents were hospitalized as of Monday.
“Currently, there is one resident with active COVID-19 in isolation,” Skaggs said in a Monday media statement. “Two staff members currently have COVID-19 and are in quarantine.”
She said that 68 of the 100 total recoveries are residents and 32 are staff members.
“Christian Care Center of Bristol is continuing to test residents and staff per the Tennessee Department of Health and CDC guidelines,” Skaggs said.
“We are looking forward to more resident and staff member recoveries soon. Our hearts go out to our dedicated [caregivers], residents, families, as well as area hospitals and other care providers who are also facing many difficult challenges in dealing with COVID-19 in our area,” she added.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.