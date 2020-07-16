COVID-19 rages while livestreams of music flourish.
Now Missouri’s Todd Day Wait, a past participant during Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion and Border Bash, steps into the crowded waters.
Experience the oft-nomadic troubadour via livestream on Sunday, July 19. Find Todd Day Wait’s feed each Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. on YouTube from a link provided on his website and Facebook page. As with his typical shows, a modicum of unpredictability halos Wait’s performances to come.
“It makes me feel like I am interacting with someone,” said Wait of performing music via livestream. “It’s stable, streaming live. Then again, the pandemic shut down my touring.”
Wait was to have been in Europe throughout much of this summer.
“I was supposed to go on a 90-day tour of Europe,” Wait said by phone near Columbia, Missouri.
“I was supposed to be doing a recording session in March in Nashville. I had gigs in Nashville, across the country.”
Gone. No Europe in 2020 for the mustachioed musician. Erased, a gigs-popping calendar. Instead, he’s on a farm, growing a garden, tooling around in his pickup truck, playing livestreams of music.
Not so easy for a traveling man of Wait’s sort. Consider Wait’s past. More than a decade ago, he put everything he owned on a curb. He packed a bag and his guitar and set out on the road to perform music on the wings of faith and dreams undying.
“This is the first time I’ve been able to go through fall into winter, winter into spring, and spring into summer in Missouri for more than a decade,” he said. “For the last decade, I’ve not spent more than a few months in any one spot. Now I’m not packing my bags anytime soon.”
Meantime, he envisions a day when he can strike out on the road again. When he does, Wait looks to revive his revival sound. A mix of decades past restored and played with verve and respect, he’s a museum of American sound whose foundation rests in the authentic country music styles that were established from the 1920s through the 1960s.
“I usually play a Jimmie Rodgers song or one by Riley Puckett,” Wait said. “I love that stuff — Floyd Tillman, Hank Thompson, Ernest Tubb, Webb Pierce to Willie Nelson to Roger Miller. I like playing all of that stuff. I love the lyrical content of country music.”
Hear Wait perform live. He’s as apt of to resurrect Johnny Horton’s “The Battle of New Orleans” as to perform a composition of his own. Whichever, lyrical content will not be drowned out by booming drums or loud guitars.
“Lyrically, I like emotion,” he said. “That’s important. That’s why I like Wynn Stewart a lot, Willie Nelson. Listen to Roger Miller’s ‘Half a Mind.’ He says, ‘My courage is too slow.’ I love that. Everybody has experienced that.”
Yet few have approached life as Wait has done in bringing music to audiences. He’s ridden his thumb, piloted jalopies, flown in puddle-jumpers, hopped ragged buses, taken shaky trains and ridden with a van packed with hippies in search of another town in which to sing his songs.
“I’ve hitch-hiked in California to get from one place to another,” Wait said. “I’ve taken trains all over America but haven’t hopped one yet. I bought an airport shuttle bus that ran on vegetable oil, ran around and lived in that thing for a while. I’ve traveled in Europe with my backpack and guitar.”
Onstage, whether in Bristol for Rhythm & Roots, in Italy or livestreaming from his living room, Wait projects positivity. No moans about what he’s lost during the pandemic. Instead, he highlights that which he’s gained for now and what’s to come in the future.
“I’ve been fishing with my pops. I’ve not had a chance to do that in a decade,” Wait said. “It’s left a lot of room for other things to come in.”
