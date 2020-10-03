LOCAL BRIEFS: Tornado finishes third in King Invite

COLLEGE SWIMMING

Tornado finishes third in King Invite

Both the men’s and women’s swimming teams at King University finished third in the King Invitational on Saturday at the Kingsport Aquatic Center.

Dale Bruce led the way for the Tornado, winning the men’s 50 butterfly (24.57), 100 butterfly (53.13) and swimming the first leg on the triumphant 200 freestyle relay squad.

Jan Kuljak (men’s 100 freestyle, 50.0 seconds) also had a win for the Tornado.

Competing for Lees-McRae, Virginia High graduate Cooper Gobble finished second in the men’s 50 freestyle (22.81) seconds, fourth in the 100 freestyle (22.81) seconds and was on the runner-up 200 freestyle relay squad.

Aaron Van Nostrand (Virginia High) also swims for Lees-McRae and was third in the 1,000 freestyle (11:24.15) and fourth in the 50 bakstroke (27.69) seconds.

In the women’s race, freshman Bre Coley (Marion) of Milligan was second in the 100 Individual Medley with a time of 1:05.06.