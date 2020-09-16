WATCH NOW: Truckin’ in Bristol: Former Daytona 500 winner Bayne coaxed from Knoxville coffee shop for a return to racing

So how difficult was it for Bayne to adjust to the racing grind?

“It definitely took me longer than I thought it would,” Bayne said. “At Darlington, I thought I would be tuned in and not missing a beat. But it definitely took five or six laps to get used to the rate of speed again.”

According to Bayne, there’s no precise way to simulate the experience of competing on grueling tracks like Darlington and Bristol.

“When you’ve not done it for two years and you haven’t gone over 70 miles per hour on the interstate, there’s a big difference jumping in a truck and going to 160 or 180 at Darlington,” Bayne said.

For the most part, Bayne said he’s content with the ex-racer turned businessman role.

For example, there was the time last December when Wood Brothers Racing co-owners Eddie and Len Wood dropped by the coffee shop en route the NASCAR Champions Week Award banquet in Nashville.

“They were trying to talk me into putting trophies and diecast model cars all over the coffee shop,” Bayne said. “I told them that it didn’t fit the surf shop vibe.”

For Bayne, there’s no better place to win a trophy than at his home track at Bristol Motor Speedway.