WATCH NOW: PREP VOLLEYBALL: Tower of power; Sullivan Central’s Vaughan is Brooklyn bound, will play volleyball for St. Francis (N.Y.)

Kemp saw the potential even sooner than Vaughan may have realized.

“It was her eighth grade year in middle school whenever I first really got to watch her play,” he said. “I knew early on that she was going to have what it takes to bring a lot of power and a lot of effort to the team.”

She will look to do the same for the Terriers, who were 14-17 in 2019, including a sixth place finish in the nine-school Northeast Conference. Vaughan joins what was a 19-woman squad last year that included players from nine states, along with three apiece from Puerto Rico and Serbia.

Kemp is confident Vaughan will adjust just fine to the college level where other women will be just as tall and as athletic as she is.

“I think she has the passion and she has the drive to be able to push herself no matter what the level of play is,” Kemp said. “I am excited to see how the coaches are able to shape that energy that she has and get her performing at a D-I level.”

Vaughan, who said she doesn’t feel any pressure having to perform at the next level, will be ready for the challenge that awaits.