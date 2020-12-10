WATCH NOW: PREP SOFTBALL: Hard work and plenty of traveling pays off for Abingdon’s Woodall

The outlet for Woodall was the Virginia Glory Premier travel team, a northern Virginia based operation that is part of the Premier Girls Fastpitch League. Woodall saw playing time at second base and third base on a squad stacked with NCAA Division I recruits.

“A lot of our big tournaments got cancelled, but we got our season started in late July and traveled to tournaments in Ohio, Georgia and New York,” Woodall said. “We also qualified for a national tournament to be held in California this summer.”

With the help of her parents, Woodall made sacrifices in order to chase her goal. For example, there were those Sunday afternoon practice sessions in Falls Church.

“We would drive five hours up there, spend the night on Saturday and practice for four hours on Sunday,” Woodall said. “If you want to play at the college level, you have to make a plan as you get older.”

Travel ball season often runs from September until November, with tournaments every other weekends.

At age 11, Woodall began her long path with a four-year stint on the Lebanon-based Virginia Hurricanes travel team. She then joined a Roanoke-area team that featured players from Virginia High School League powers such as 2019 VHSL Class 1 state champion Auburn and 2018 Class 2 titlist Page County.