WATCH NOW: PREP SOFTBALL: Hard work and plenty of traveling pays off for Abingdon’s Woodall

ABINGDON, Va. – For Abingdon High School senior Lauren Woodall, the best part about softball is elemental.
“I just love to compete,” Woodall said.
Woodall got her first taste of competition in the Abingdon Little League system where she elected to play baseball for three years.
Following years of softball experience in travel leagues and the high school level, the power-hitting and smooth-fielding Woodall achieved a goal Wednesday by making a verbal commitment to play softball at Furman University.
“I feel like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders,” Woodall said. “It’s been a long journey to reach this point, but I’ve kept the faith.”
The faith of many prep athletes in Virginia was tested last spring when COVID-19 forced the cancellation of all spring sports.
Woodall said the AHS season amounted to one scrimmage, about seven practices and plenty of crushed dreams.
“It was especially heartbreaking for our seniors,” Woodall said. “We’re praying that we will get a season this spring because we want to go out with a bang.”
Shortly after the AHS season was canceled last spring, Woodall turned to her Plan B.
“At the time, no one knew how much COVID would impact our lives,” Woodall. “I focused on what I needed to do.”
The outlet for Woodall was the Virginia Glory Premier travel team, a northern Virginia based operation that is part of the Premier Girls Fastpitch League. Woodall saw playing time at second base and third base on a squad stacked with NCAA Division I recruits.
“A lot of our big tournaments got cancelled, but we got our season started in late July and traveled to tournaments in Ohio, Georgia and New York,” Woodall said. “We also qualified for a national tournament to be held in California this summer.”
With the help of her parents, Woodall made sacrifices in order to chase her goal. For example, there were those Sunday afternoon practice sessions in Falls Church.
“We would drive five hours up there, spend the night on Saturday and practice for four hours on Sunday,” Woodall said. “If you want to play at the college level, you have to make a plan as you get older.”
Travel ball season often runs from September until November, with tournaments every other weekends.
At age 11, Woodall began her long path with a four-year stint on the Lebanon-based Virginia Hurricanes travel team. She then joined a Roanoke-area team that featured players from Virginia High School League powers such as 2019 VHSL Class 1 state champion Auburn and 2018 Class 2 titlist Page County.
“I joined the Virginia Glory team right before the summer of my junior year,” Woodall said. “Facing top-level pitchers and seeing different playing styles from around the country really helped.”
The travel ball experience also helped Woodall navigate a recruiting landscape that has been heavily impacted by the travel restrictions caused by the pandemic.
“We had to rely on emails and zoom calls since visits were not allowed,” Woodall said. “When we had a game, we would send a live-stream link to coaches so they could watch. I just kept working hard all summer and fall, and it paid off.”
Woodall has started every game at third baseball for AHS since her freshman season, compiling a .411 career batting average with 41 RBIs.
Woodall said she was also recruited to play for NCAA Division I University at Albany and Gulf Coast State, a junior college power located in Panama City, Florida, and led by 23-year Virginia Tech head softball coach Scot Thomas.
So how did Woodall become interested in Greenville, South Carolina-based Furman?
“About two years ago, my dad and I visited the Furman campus on the way back from a tournament,” Woodall said. “I fell in love with the school and started reaching out to the softball coaches. It’s an awesome place.”
Woodall has many trips with her father, Todd, who was an all-conference receiver on the Emory & Henry football team.
“Dad has helped me in many ways,” said Lauren, who also plays basketball at AHS. “He has played catch with me in the backyard, thrown batting practice, served as a coach and taught me the love the sports.”
Woodall credits her foray into Little League baseball for helping develop a competitive fire. Former Abingdon girls basketball standout Peyton Carter, now a member of the Tennessee Tech basketball program, joined Woodall in the Abingdon Little League baseball program.
“I wore a pink batting helmet to stand out,” Woodall said. “That experience definitely made me more competitive and helped me realize how hard I had to work to get noticed.”
Woodall was good enough to make the all-star team twice.
“I still have pictures from those days that I look back on,” Woodall said. “I’ve played with grit and competed hard since my first Little League baseball game.”
