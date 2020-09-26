WATCH NOW: PREP FOOTBALL: Prince presides as Pioneers down Sullivan Central, 40-0

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. – There was a unique soundtrack at Pioneer Field Friday night and it was all about gifted David Crockett senior Prince Kollie.

With pad-popping hits on offense and defense, the Notre Dame recruit led the Pioneers to a 40-0 win over the Sullivan Central Cougars.

“We’re used to big plays and big hits from Prince,” Crockett offensive leader Brenden Reid said.

With curious fans watching his every move, Kollie did all his damage in the first half as the Pioneers built a 27-0 lead.

With a mix of speed, power and instincts, Kollie rushed for 145 yards and two scores on offense, while making a series a huge stops from his linebacker spot.

“I’m used to teams keying on me, so I just have to do my job,” said Kollie, who only played the first half. “There’s no pressure. I just use the ability God gave me.”

The play of the night came at the 9:53 mark of the second quarter when Kollie broke an arm tackle, smashed through the line and zoomed 69 yards for a score.

“It was raining, so we knew that we had to run the ball and our line did a great job,” Kollie said. “When teams focus on me, our other guys step up.”