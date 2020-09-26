WATCH NOW: PREP FOOTBALL: Prince presides as Pioneers down Sullivan Central, 40-0

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. – There was a unique soundtrack at Pioneer Field Friday night and it was all about gifted David Crockett senior Prince Kollie.
With pad-popping hits on offense and defense, the Notre Dame recruit led the Pioneers to a 40-0 win over the Sullivan Central Cougars.
“We’re used to big plays and big hits from Prince,” Crockett offensive leader Brenden Reid said.
With curious fans watching his every move, Kollie did all his damage in the first half as the Pioneers built a 27-0 lead.
With a mix of speed, power and instincts, Kollie rushed for 145 yards and two scores on offense, while making a series a huge stops from his linebacker spot.
“I’m used to teams keying on me, so I just have to do my job,” said Kollie, who only played the first half. “There’s no pressure. I just use the ability God gave me.”
The play of the night came at the 9:53 mark of the second quarter when Kollie broke an arm tackle, smashed through the line and zoomed 69 yards for a score.
“It was raining, so we knew that we had to run the ball and our line did a great job,” Kollie said. “When teams focus on me, our other guys step up.”
Crocket (4-2) finished with 328 yards rushing behind Kollie and Reid, who powered for 145 yards on 16 carries.
Sullivan Central quarterback Will Nottingham was sacked five times in the first half. The Cougars (2-3) drove deep into Crockett early, but were held to negative yards rushing for the game.
“Crockett is a good team with some good ballplayers, and (Kollie) was all over the field,” Central coach Chris Steger said.
Steger was frustrated by the number of injuries for his team.
“Look at our sideline, that’s kind of what hurt Nottingham more than anything,” Steger said. “I had seven kids hurt. Three or four didn’t play, and seven more got hurt tonight. There were a couple of helmet-to-helmet hits and the officials have to do something about that.”
It was the fourth straight win for Crockett.
“We started the game pretty hot,” Crockett coach Hayden Chandley said. “Our execution wasn’t perfect overall, but our defense played really well.”
Chandley has come to expect production from Kollie.
“It seems like he’s in the right spot on anything we call,” Chandley said. “He’s our quarterback on defense and he played great tonight.”
Kollie said he takes delight in setting the tone at middle linebacker.
“I’m going to Notre Dame to play linebacker, so I take pride in defense,” Kollie said. “I like being the anchor.”
Sullivan Central 0 0 0 0-0
David Crockett 13 14 13 0-40
Scoring Summary
DC – Clark 21 interception return (Shroeck kick)
DC- Reid 4 run (kick failed)
DC – Kollie 69 run (Shroeck kick)
DC – Kollie 13 run (Shroeck kick)
DC – Reid 3 run (Shroeck kick)
DC – Williams 3 run (Shroeck kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: SC 4, DC 20; Rushing Yards: SC (-6), DC 328; Passing Yards: SC 39, DC 68 Comp.-Att.-Int: SC 3-21-2, D 7-26; Fumbles-Lost: SC 2-0, DC 0-0; Penalties-Yards: SC 3-19, DC 9-105; Punts-Average: SC 5-33, DC 1-27.
