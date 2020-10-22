WATCH NOW: PREP CROSS COUNTRY Zoe to the front; Tennessee High’s Arrington claims Big 11 championship

Wingfield was among several runners who collapsed upon crossing the finish line. Arrington also showed signs of discomfort.

“This is one of the toughest courses in the state, and running in this heat makes it 10 times harder,” Arrington said. “It’s been hot all week, so I’ve been trying to mentally prepare myself. But I didn’t expect this kind of heat. It was a little rough.”

Daniel Boone won the girls team title with a score of 35. David Crockett (38 points), Science Hill (73) and Tennessee High (94) were next in line.

The boys race turned into a masterpiece for Daniel Boone. Paced by junior Conner Wingfield, Boone swept the top five positions en route to a perfect score of 15. Tennessee High (175) was sixth.

It was just the second perfect score in the history of the meet and the first since 1963.

“As soon as I finished, I realized that we had a chance to get a final perfect score and I was happy to watch all our guys come in. That’s a pretty crazy piece if history,” said Wingfield, who posted comfortable win with a time of 16:17.09.

Wingfield also prepared for the extreme weather. He began drinking water before a 6 a.m. practice run Thursday, and had consumed eight water bottles by the start of the meet.