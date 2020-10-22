WATCH NOW: PREP CROSS COUNTRY Zoe to the front; Tennessee High’s Arrington claims Big 11 championship

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Zoe Arrington cruised to victory in Thursday’s Big 11 Championship cross country meet at Steele Creek Park, but the 2020 path has been anything but smooth for the Tennessee High sophomore.
Arrington entered the season with a foot injury. Then came pain in both knees.
“I just couldn’t get healthy. It was way frustrating,” Arrington said.
The issue with all three setbacks was a familiar one to runners.
“It seemed like I couldn’t escape tendonitis,” Arrington said.
Arrington made a clean getaway in Thursday’s meet.
On an 81-degree day that created a different form of misery for competitors, Arrington pulled away from Daniel Boone sophomore Kamryn Wingfield just past the one-mile mark.
“When I didn’t hear (Wingfield) behind me anymore, I decided it was time to go,” Arrington said.
With a strong kick up the final hill, Arrington finished in a time of 19 minutes and 16 seconds. Wingfield followed in 19:55.08.
“I was hoping for a little faster time,” Arrington said. “But considering the heat, I can’t really complain.
“Last week, I went out way too fast because (Wingfield) was right on my heels. I definitely felt it toward the end of the race, so today I wanted to be a little more conservative.”
Wingfield was among several runners who collapsed upon crossing the finish line. Arrington also showed signs of discomfort.
“This is one of the toughest courses in the state, and running in this heat makes it 10 times harder,” Arrington said. “It’s been hot all week, so I’ve been trying to mentally prepare myself. But I didn’t expect this kind of heat. It was a little rough.”
Daniel Boone won the girls team title with a score of 35. David Crockett (38 points), Science Hill (73) and Tennessee High (94) were next in line.
The boys race turned into a masterpiece for Daniel Boone. Paced by junior Conner Wingfield, Boone swept the top five positions en route to a perfect score of 15. Tennessee High (175) was sixth.
It was just the second perfect score in the history of the meet and the first since 1963.
“As soon as I finished, I realized that we had a chance to get a final perfect score and I was happy to watch all our guys come in. That’s a pretty crazy piece if history,” said Wingfield, who posted comfortable win with a time of 16:17.09.
Wingfield also prepared for the extreme weather. He began drinking water before a 6 a.m. practice run Thursday, and had consumed eight water bottles by the start of the meet.
“I was constantly filling my bottle at school,” Wingfield said. “It was like 55 degrees for this meet last year. Today was pretty tough, but we’ve trained all year for this and I was ready.”
The charge for Wingfield came just after the first lap when he gave his freshman teammate Luke Mussard a fist bump.
“It was go-time after that,” Winfield said. “That was the plan. I’m done with just taking off. I’ve been working on setting in and kicking.”
Wingfield finished second in the Big 11 meet last year and was 16th at the state event. Wingfield has won every race he’s entered this season.
“Running in heat like this helps get me acclimated for whatever conditions we will see at state,” Wingfield said.
Senior Logan Streetman was the top finisher for THS with a 16th place effort at 18:42.04.
The same cast of runners will compete in the Region I-AAA meet on Oct. 29 at Daniel Boone.
Arrington planned to start her preparation Thursday night by icing down both of her knees.
“My injuries finally went away two or three weeks ago,” said Arrington, who finished 14th in the 2019 state meet. “That was a big relief, and I’ve been getting faster every day.
“Now, I’m trying to do everything I can to make sure I don’t get hurt again.”
