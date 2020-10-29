WATCH NOW: PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Hutchins shatters Region 1 cross country meet record, Arrington, Sanders, Sullivan East boys qualify for state

Arrington maintained contact with Hutchins over the first half-mile. Then the Science Hill runner kicked into warp-seed

“I tried to stay with her, and then I realized that I was going to kill myself,” Arrington said. “I just let her go but I wanted to keep her in my sight. Jenna is on another level.”

So just how bad were the conditions on the hilly layout?

“There was standing water past my ankles,” Arrington said. “Then we had to deal with the wind and the heat. We ran this course a couple weeks ago in the rain but it wasn’t nearly as bad. Today was about just making sure I qualified for state.”

Arrington will likely monitor the weather forecast heading into next Thursday’s state meet at Sanders Ferry Park in Henderson.

“I’m hoping for no rain and 50 degrees,” Arrington said. “The state course is a little flatter so I’m excited to see what I can do with more competition.”

No obstacle seems to slow Hutchins, who combines a flawless running style with fierce determination.