WATCH NOW: PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Hutchins shatters Region 1 cross country meet record, Arrington, Sanders, Sullivan East boys qualify for state

GRAY, Tenn. – Sullivan Central senior Mason Sanders summed up Thursday’s Region 1 cross country meet in one word.
“Painful,” Sanders said.
That a familiar sentiment on a day that featured rain, mud, wind and 80-degree heat.
“With all the mud, it was like having suction cups on your feet every time you took a step,” Sanders said.
Sanders adjusted in style. He led until the mile-and-a-half mark en route to a time of 17 minutes and 24 seconds and a runner-up finish. Daniel Boone junior Conner Wingfield took first in 16:56.7.
“My strategy was not to tank the last mile because I had what needed over the first two miles at 10-flat,” said Sanders, who earned his second straight berth into the state meet. “I was kind of hoping to run in the 16s, so that was frustrating.”
The many large mud puddles created widespread frustration.
“I took one turn a little too tight around the softball field and almost wiped out,” Sanders said. “I don’t think I’ve run on this course when it wasn’t raining.”
Wingfield actually welcomed the weather extremes.
“I knew everyone was going to face the same conditions, and I wanted the weather to be as bad as possible just to see what it was like,” Wingfield said. “Running here for practice and meets helps on a day like this.”
Wingfield also his strategy mapped out.
“I made a choice to let him (Sanders) lead until my coach told me to go,” Wingfield said. “I was actually going to set on him a little bit longer. I wasn’t worried about the time. I just wanted to win.”
Thursday’s conquest added to Wingfield’s unbeaten record in 2020.
“The pressure does accumulate with each race, but that pushes me to do better,” Wingfield said.
Drew Ledford of Sullivan East recorded a ninth place finish in 18:19.9, while Logan Streetman of Tennessee High was 11th in 18:36.0.
Daniel Boone won the boys team title with a score of 44, with Dobyns-Bennett (100) and Sullivan East (107) next in line. The top three teams earned state tickets along with the top 10 individuals not on a qualifying team.
The girls race was another story of survival.
As usual, Tennessee High sophomore Zoe Arrington and Science Hill sensation Jenna Hutchins flourished.
“It was pouring rain when I woke up this morning,” Arrington said. “I was wondering what the race was going to be like.”
Hutchins, who is ranked second nationally, cruised to victory in a course and meet record time of 17:06.7. Arrington was second in 19:53.0.
Arrington maintained contact with Hutchins over the first half-mile. Then the Science Hill runner kicked into warp-seed
“I tried to stay with her, and then I realized that I was going to kill myself,” Arrington said. “I just let her go but I wanted to keep her in my sight. Jenna is on another level.”
So just how bad were the conditions on the hilly layout?
“There was standing water past my ankles,” Arrington said. “Then we had to deal with the wind and the heat. We ran this course a couple weeks ago in the rain but it wasn’t nearly as bad. Today was about just making sure I qualified for state.”
Arrington will likely monitor the weather forecast heading into next Thursday’s state meet at Sanders Ferry Park in Henderson.
“I’m hoping for no rain and 50 degrees,” Arrington said. “The state course is a little flatter so I’m excited to see what I can do with more competition.”
No obstacle seems to slow Hutchins, who combines a flawless running style with fierce determination.
“The conditions today were not ideal but it could have been so much worse with the storms earlier in the day,” Hutchins said. “There were five or six puddles that were ankle deep. That’s just part of cross country.”
According to Hutchins, she wasn’t gunning for a record time.
“My goal was just try to improve my time from last year, which was 17:12,” Hutchins said. “Whether I finish first or last, I just try to have fun. Running is my biggest passion.”
David Crockett won the team title with 51 points. Tennessee High (144) was fifth, while Sullivan East (186) followed in eighth.
Cross Country
Region 1 Meet
At Daniel Boone
GIRLS
Team Scores
1. David Crockett 51, 2. Daniel Boone 59, 3. Science Hill 91, 4. Morristown West 114, 5. Tennessee High 144, 6. Volunteer 165, 7. Dobyns-Bennett 181, 8. Sullivan East 186, 9. Cocke County 230, 10. Sullivan South 280, 11. Greeneville 291, 12. South Doyle 324, 13. Jefferson County 365, 14. Seymour 386.
Individual Results
1. Jenna Hutchins (SH) 17:06.7 (meet and course record), 2. Zoe Arrington (THS) 19:53.0, 3. Morgan Blazer (CC) 20:30.6, 4. Kamryn Wingfield (Boone) 20:40.9, 5. Chloe Wade (Sevier) 20:44.7, 6. Patricia Chellah (Boone) 20:55.2, 7. Emily Ward (DC) 20:55.5, 8. Autumn Headrick (D-B) 21:02.4, 9. Rachel Dulaney (DC) 21:12.5 10. Julianne Dodson (MW) 21:30.2, 11. Ashlynn Roy (DC) 21:42.7, 12. Natalie Fellers (Boone) 22:02.5, 13. Breanna Dunn (DC) 22:04.2, 14. Ashlynn Haas (MW) 22:05.0, 15. Cara Taylor (SS) 22:10.0
BOYS
Team Scores
1. Daniel Boone 44, 2. Dobyns-Bennett 100, 3. Sullivan East 107, 4. David Crockett 110, 5. Morristown West 153, 6. Science Hill 196, 7. Sevier County 213, 8. Jefferson County 232, 9. Greeneville 237, 10. Volunteer 244, 11. Tennessee High 311, 12. Cherokee 318, 13. Elizabethton 334, 14. Carter 355, 15. Morristown East 356, 16 .South-Doyle 384, 17. Sullivan South 435, 18. Cocke County 557, 19. Seymour 585
Individual Results
1. Conner Wingfield (Boone) 16:56.7, 2. Mason Sanders (SC) 17:24.6, 3 Bryson Livesay (DC) 17:50.7, 4. Bryson Lewis (Boone) 17:56.7, 5. Henry Brooks (Cherokee) 18:05.7, 6. Alexander Quackenbush (Boone) 18:15.2, 7. Lucas Bales (JC) 18:17.2, 8. Gideon Dowling (DC) 18:17.9, 9. Drew Ledford (SE) 18:19.9, 10 Steven Johnson (SH) 18:22.8, 11. Logan Streetman (THS) 18:36.0, 12. Dane Sullins (D-B) 18:42.4, 13. Ethyn Council (V) 18:43.8, 14. Luke Mussard (Boone) 18:44.0, 15. Patrick Liposky (MW) 18:45.0
Note: The top three teams advance to next Thursday’s state meet at Sanders Ferry Park in Henderson. The top 10 individuals not on a qualifying team also advance
