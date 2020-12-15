WATCH NOW: PREP BASKETBALL: Volunteer effort; Falcons frustrate Cougars with victory at Sullivan Central

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. - Sullivan Central Cougars boys basketball assistant Jared Harrison summed up Tuesday’s game against Volunteer in two words.
“Very frustrating,” Harrison said. “We’ve got to be mentally tougher, and that’s what we’re working on.”
After leading the entire first half, Central dropped a 48-43 decision to the Falcons.
Central head coach Derek McGhee was not available for comment, so Harrison spoke for the team.
“It was a great game,” said Harrison, a former Cougars basketball standout. “Volunteer has been playing well. We took them four quarters, but we didn’t shoot the ball very well and we didn’t rebound very well.”
With 6-foot senior guard Ethan Lane setting a torrid pace, Central (2-7) opened leads of 7-0 and 21-11 in the first half.
Lane finished with 26 points, weaving past defenders with a quick first step and displaying impressive body control at the hoop.
Behind a succession of long-range jumpers, Volunteer created a 24-24 tie at the 4:48 mark of the third quarter when powerful Garrison Barrett scored on a reverse layup. The 6-foot-4 Barrett doubles as the quarterback on the Falcons football team.
“I don’t think we played poorly in the first half, but we just didn’t make shots,” Volunteer coach Mike Poe said. “We played Monday in an emotional type game against Science Hill, and I was a little concerned if we would have any juice.”
Six-foot sophomore guards Bradin Minton and Andrew Knittle supplied the energy for Volunteer. The sweet-shooting Knittle connected on five 3-pointers en route to a 19-point effort, while Minton contributed seven points and clever passing.
“We came out in the second half and made some shots,” Poe said. “It wasn’t anything I did. Credit goes to the players for fighting through it.”
Volunteer built a 40-33 margin with five minutes left in the game when Barrett scored again inside.
“We lost a couple shooters there on defense and missed some easy layups that we should have made,” Harrison said. “And we’ve got to do a better job rebounding.”
Central rallied to take a 41-40 advantage with three minutes remaining, as Lane crafted a three-point play. But the size and balance of Volunteer (5-4) made the difference
“We don’t really have a go-to guy, so we have to do things collectively,” Poe said. “These guys like each other and share the ball. On nights when we are making shots, we’re pretty good.”
The Cougars played without versatile 6-1 junior point guard Ty Barb, who is sidelined with an Achilles strain.
“Ty is our leading scorer and one of our leading rebounders,” said Harrison, who hopes that Barb can return next week. “Some guys stepped up and played well off the bench, but we missed Ty tonight and you could tell why.”
