WATCH NOW: PREP BASKETBALL: Volunteer effort; Falcons frustrate Cougars with victory at Sullivan Central

Six-foot sophomore guards Bradin Minton and Andrew Knittle supplied the energy for Volunteer. The sweet-shooting Knittle connected on five 3-pointers en route to a 19-point effort, while Minton contributed seven points and clever passing.

“We came out in the second half and made some shots,” Poe said. “It wasn’t anything I did. Credit goes to the players for fighting through it.”

Volunteer built a 40-33 margin with five minutes left in the game when Barrett scored again inside.

“We lost a couple shooters there on defense and missed some easy layups that we should have made,” Harrison said. “And we’ve got to do a better job rebounding.”

Central rallied to take a 41-40 advantage with three minutes remaining, as Lane crafted a three-point play. But the size and balance of Volunteer (5-4) made the difference

“We don’t really have a go-to guy, so we have to do things collectively,” Poe said. “These guys like each other and share the ball. On nights when we are making shots, we’re pretty good.”

The Cougars played without versatile 6-1 junior point guard Ty Barb, who is sidelined with an Achilles strain.