WATCH NOW: PREP BASKETBALL: ‘Thankful to play’; Sullivan South outscores Vikings as COVID era hoops season begins

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Tennessee High Vikings girls basketball coach Kim Bright focused on the basics for Thursday’s season opener against the Sullivan South Rebels.
“We were real thankful just to play,” Bright said. “This was not the outcome we wanted, but we will grow from it.”
Hampered by cold shooting, the Vikings dropped a 47-34 decision.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Thursday was the first actual game for THS since February. After missing spring practice and summer scrimmages, the Vikings faced another hurdle.
“We had only six days of practice because my varsity team was quarantined,” Bright said.
There was a surreal vibe at expansive Viking Hall Thursday. Only family members of participants were allowed to attend and face mask usage was mandatory.
Tennessee High players wore masks on the sidelines and were assigned seats six feet apart. The basketballs and seating areas were sanitized at regular intervals, and cheerleaders yelled through face masks.
“It’s different, but we’re just thankful to be together,” Bright said.
The THS lineup includes just three seniors and two returning starters, while 5-foot-2 sophomore Kendall Cross made her varsity debut at point guard Thursday.
Tennessee High trailed 17-13 after the opening quarter. The offense went astray at that point, as the Vikings were into halftime trailing 26-15.
“We’ve got to figure out a way to put the ball in the basket,” Bright said. “We missed eight free throws and four and five layups. That would have won the game.”
After falling behind 28-15, THS closed within 28-24 in the opening minute of the final quarter when 5-7 senior Annie Hayes hit a three-pointer.
“We sort of panicked there and didn’t show patience,” said South coach Terry Hutson, whose team was outscored 6-2 in the third. “When we run out offense, we got shots.”
The South offense is led by Chloe Nelson, a powerful 5-7 junior post who finished with a game-high 18 points.
“We call Chloe “Bull,” Hutson said. “She’s like a bull in the china shop out there. She hit some big shots made critical free throws tonight.”
THS trailed just 36-30 with 2:40 left in the game when Cross converted a running drive, but the Vikings lost two regulars to foul trouble over the final two minutes.
“We got it close a couple times, but we would miss an open layup or get a charge,” Bright said.
Cross and 5-7 senior captain Riley Fritts led the Vikings with 11 points piece, while 5-8 senior post Tori Ryan added six points.
“I’m really proud of how hard we played and our defense,” Bright said. “We always get a good effort from Fritts.”
Bright saw reason for optimism, especially considering the gauntlet her team has faced over the past year.
“Things will only get better from here,” Bright said.
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports
