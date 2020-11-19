WATCH NOW: PREP BASKETBALL: ‘Thankful to play’; Sullivan South outscores Vikings as COVID era hoops season begins

Tennessee High trailed 17-13 after the opening quarter. The offense went astray at that point, as the Vikings were into halftime trailing 26-15.

“We’ve got to figure out a way to put the ball in the basket,” Bright said. “We missed eight free throws and four and five layups. That would have won the game.”

After falling behind 28-15, THS closed within 28-24 in the opening minute of the final quarter when 5-7 senior Annie Hayes hit a three-pointer.

“We sort of panicked there and didn’t show patience,” said South coach Terry Hutson, whose team was outscored 6-2 in the third. “When we run out offense, we got shots.”

The South offense is led by Chloe Nelson, a powerful 5-7 junior post who finished with a game-high 18 points.

“We call Chloe “Bull,” Hutson said. “She’s like a bull in the china shop out there. She hit some big shots made critical free throws tonight.”

THS trailed just 36-30 with 2:40 left in the game when Cross converted a running drive, but the Vikings lost two regulars to foul trouble over the final two minutes.

“We got it close a couple times, but we would miss an open layup or get a charge,” Bright said.