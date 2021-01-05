WATCH NOW: PREP BASKETBALL: Cougars go West to take down Happy Valley

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – Sullivan Central Cougars girls basketball coach Kristi Walling savors the new profile of her team.
“We’ve had a big target on us the past three years,” Walling said. “We’re the underdogs this year, and that’s something I’ve really challenged our kids about. We’ve just got to keep climbing that ladder back to the top.”
Central, the three-time defending District 1-AA champions, took another step Tuesday with a 49-20 victory over the Happy Valley Warriors.
Relying on full-court pressure and effective transition offense, Central took a 22-5 lead at the five minute mark of the second quarter. The margin expanded to 32-9 by halftime.
The Cougars returned two starters from a 29-4 team, but senior Macy McClellan continues to be sidelined with a torn ACL to her knee.
According to Walling, McClellan is hoping to return by tournament time.
“I’ve never see a work ethic like Macy has,” Walling said. “She wants to come back really bad, so it kills me seeing her on bench.”
The absence of McClellan has placed a spotlight on Central’s other returning starter in 5-foot-10 junior Jaelyn West.
With a mix of work in the paint and the perimeter, West scored 11 points Tuesday.
“It’s definitely different this season,” said West, referring to the graduation of four talented seniors. “I know that I have to step up and be a leader, and we’re picking things up well as a team.”
West was accustomed to distributing passes to Abbey Crawford, a 6-2 post now playing at Wofford.
The new target is Breanna Yarber, a 6-1 athlete who transferred from Patrick Henry earlier this season.
“For sure, it’s a change without Abbey but having another big girl in there with Bre helps a lot,” West said. “I played travel ball with Bre, so I already knew what she can do.”
Sophomore Rachel Niebruegge added eight points for Central. Happy Valley, which had just seven players, had no answer for the aggression and balance of the Cougars.
“I like it better being the underdog,” West said. “Not a lot is expected out of us, so we like showing what we can do.”
West has fulfilled the lofty wishes of her coach.
“We look at Jaelyn as a leader,” Walling said. “She’s a tremendous athlete who is very versatile.”
So how does Walling rate the progress of her new-look squad?
“I’m very pleased with where we’re at. We’ve had some big wins, and we’ve learned from our losses,” Walling said. “That pressure has been released off us and people don’t expect as much. I like that.”
BOYS
S. Central 64, H. Valley 44
Senior Ethan Lane scored a game-high 28 points as the Cougars completed the sweep.
Sophomore Joltin Harrison added nine points for Central, which led 19-4 after the first quarter.
Blake Young and Landon Babb had 12 points each for the Warriors.
