WATCH NOW: PREP BASKETBALL: Cougars go West to take down Happy Valley

“It’s definitely different this season,” said West, referring to the graduation of four talented seniors. “I know that I have to step up and be a leader, and we’re picking things up well as a team.”

West was accustomed to distributing passes to Abbey Crawford, a 6-2 post now playing at Wofford.

The new target is Breanna Yarber, a 6-1 athlete who transferred from Patrick Henry earlier this season.

“For sure, it’s a change without Abbey but having another big girl in there with Bre helps a lot,” West said. “I played travel ball with Bre, so I already knew what she can do.”

Sophomore Rachel Niebruegge added eight points for Central. Happy Valley, which had just seven players, had no answer for the aggression and balance of the Cougars.

“I like it better being the underdog,” West said. “Not a lot is expected out of us, so we like showing what we can do.”

West has fulfilled the lofty wishes of her coach.

“We look at Jaelyn as a leader,” Walling said. “She’s a tremendous athlete who is very versatile.”

So how does Walling rate the progress of her new-look squad?