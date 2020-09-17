WATCH NOW: NASCAR: Keselowski hopes to add to list of success at Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Brad Keselowski has made several memorable journeys around the high banks of Bristol Motor Speedway but one moment stands out.
“It was when I won my first race there in the fall Night Race of 2011,” said Keselowski in a Zoom conference. “It was just an incredible night for me.”
Keselowski has since added more special moments to his BMS memory book, grabbing victories in the 2012 spring race and the Food City presents the Supermarkets Heroes 500 this May.
Factor in his fourth place finish in the July All-Star Race at Bristol and his third place run in the 2019 Night Race and Keselowski has to be considered a favorite in Saturday’s edition of the Night Race.
“This track had kind of escaped us for a little while and it had been really frustrating,” Keselowski said. “We just had some bad events, some bad fortune, and some bad runs, quite honestly, but we seem to be in our rhythm there now.”
Naturally, Keselowski was pleased when BMS was selected to host a Playoff event for the first time this season.
“Absolutely,” Keselowski said. “I really like these playoffs this year. It’s got a good mix of short tracks, road courses, superspeedways and mile-and-a-half tracks. It’s the best balance we’ve had in the playoff schedule yet.”
The stakes will be high for some drivers tonight, as the Playoff field will be sliced from 16 to 12.
Thanks to his win last week at Richmond, Keselowski clinched an automatic berth into round two of the Playoffs.
“We had a huge weekend there to overcome some of the different strategies and everything going on there to bring our car to Victory Lane,” Keselowski said. “It was a big moment for our team, and very confidence-inspiring.”
Beyond confidence, what was immediate payoff to the Richmond conquest?
“It gets us through that next (Playoff) round, and it allows us to go to Bristol and just race and have fun,” Keselowski said. “After winning the spring Bristol race, we’re coming into the weekend with some huge momentum and we hope to capitalize on that.”
That spring BMS event featured a dramatic twist. When leaders Joey Logano and Chase Elliott crashed just before the finish, Keselowski zoomed in for the win.
“I felt like I was in Las Vegas, said Keselowski in Victory Lane. “I went from having a bad hand to a full house real quick.”
Keselowski credited his late-race charge to a mix of instincts and experience.
“You’ve got to be in position at the end of those Cup races, especially at Bristol,” Keselowski said. “You just don’t know what can happen, but you have to be in position.”
While two races have been staged at BMS since May 31, Keselowski said his BMS notebooks need refreshing.
“The cars are always evolving and the tactics are always changing there, and the track itself changes so much that it’s hard to get comfortable,” Keselowski said.
According to Keselowski, drivers, crew chiefs and race-day engineers have been forced to revise their approaches to BMS for the past decade.
“The track has seen so many changes with repaves, traction compounds and grinds, and you’ve got to be on top of it,” Keselowski said. “You race prep has to be very solid when you come to Bristol because you just never know what they are going to throw at you there.”
Keselowski thinks all those variables is the reason why the list of contenders at BMS has been in flux.
“Nobody has really owned the track lately,” Keselowski said. “Kyle has certainly had some good runs there, my teammate (Joey Logano) has had some good runs, and Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin have run really well there. But I don’t really see anyone who is better than anyone else there.”
There is one another wild card for Saturday’s race.
“Look out for those late-race restarts,” Keselowski said. “There will be a lot of taking and a not a lot of giving. I could see some aggressive slide jobs being thrown for sure.”
By leading 192 laps at Richmond en route to his fourth 2020 win, Keselowski made a statement.
What’s the next step?
“We’ve got to survive the next two rounds,” Keselowski said. “Talladega and Martinsville stand out as critical races. And then we need to get to Phoenix and execute.”
For now, Keselowski wants to author another memorable adventure around the high banks of Bristol Motor Speedway where a crowd of around 30,000 will be allowed for the second straight Cup race.
“We’re super thankful to have fans back at the track,” Keselowski said. “Gosh, it’s well-deserved and a long-time coming.”
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544
