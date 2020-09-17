WATCH NOW: NASCAR: Keselowski hopes to add to list of success at Bristol

While two races have been staged at BMS since May 31, Keselowski said his BMS notebooks need refreshing.

“The cars are always evolving and the tactics are always changing there, and the track itself changes so much that it’s hard to get comfortable,” Keselowski said.

According to Keselowski, drivers, crew chiefs and race-day engineers have been forced to revise their approaches to BMS for the past decade.

“The track has seen so many changes with repaves, traction compounds and grinds, and you’ve got to be on top of it,” Keselowski said. “You race prep has to be very solid when you come to Bristol because you just never know what they are going to throw at you there.”

Keselowski thinks all those variables is the reason why the list of contenders at BMS has been in flux.

“Nobody has really owned the track lately,” Keselowski said. “Kyle has certainly had some good runs there, my teammate (Joey Logano) has had some good runs, and Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin have run really well there. But I don’t really see anyone who is better than anyone else there.”

There is one another wild card for Saturday’s race.