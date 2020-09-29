WATCH NOW: NASCAR: Down ‘n dirty: Spring race at BMS expected to be run on dirt surface

According to Keselowski, tire selection would be the biggest hurdle to any BMS dirt experiment.

“If they are going to bring a tire like they brought to the Truck races that would be very disappointing, but if they bring a very high quality dirt tire I think it could be an amazing race,” Keselowski said.

Longtime Xfinity Series driver Jeremy Clements thinks that dirt could provide an element of suspense for any event at Bristol.

“It could be good and could be really bad,” said Clements via text Tuesday evening. “I’ve never raced our cars on dirt and I’m not sure how good of a show it would be. But I’m all about mixing it up.”

Attendance has been an issue with spring Cup weekends at BMS in recent years. The 2019 Food City 500, which was held on April 7, attracted an estimated gathering of 38,000 at the 162,000-seat facility.

Due to COVID-19, the 2020 Food City Presents the Supermarket Heroes 500 on May 31 was held without spectators.

Judging from social media, fans are skeptical over the dirt on Bristol scenario but the concept is not without precedent.