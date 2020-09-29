WATCH NOW: NASCAR: Down ‘n dirty: Spring race at BMS expected to be run on dirt surface

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The 2020 season at Bristol Motor Speedway generated national headlines with an All-Star Race, a Playoff event and a record public gathering for the COVID-19 era.
According to sources, BMS may generate more headlines Wednesday afternoon when the 2021 season is officially announced.
Following weeks of rumors, speculation and debate, it appears that the 2021 BMS spring race could be run with a dirt surface.
BMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Jerry Caldwell has declined comment.
The dirt idea began on Sept. 18 when Adam Stern of the Sports Business Journal reported that NASCAR and Speedway Motorsports, the parent company of BMS, had discussed the feasibility of running a dirt race on the high-banked concrete track in the future.
For weeks, NASCAR teams and fans have been awaiting to see what changes the 2021 schedule will bring. And according to sources, one reason for the holdup was the Bristol spring race date and the push by officials from Fox Sports for a dirt event.
In a Zoom conference on Sept. 24, Cup Series veteran Brad Keselowski offered his views on the hot-button topic.
“I got so many questions, so I kind of want to see how it unfolds before giving a detailed opinion,” Keselowski said. “My initial opinion is that change is good for the sport. It shows a commitment to try to keep the circuit fresh and keep fan interest.”
According to Keselowski, tire selection would be the biggest hurdle to any BMS dirt experiment.
“If they are going to bring a tire like they brought to the Truck races that would be very disappointing, but if they bring a very high quality dirt tire I think it could be an amazing race,” Keselowski said.
Longtime Xfinity Series driver Jeremy Clements thinks that dirt could provide an element of suspense for any event at Bristol.
“It could be good and could be really bad,” said Clements via text Tuesday evening. “I’ve never raced our cars on dirt and I’m not sure how good of a show it would be. But I’m all about mixing it up.”
Attendance has been an issue with spring Cup weekends at BMS in recent years. The 2019 Food City 500, which was held on April 7, attracted an estimated gathering of 38,000 at the 162,000-seat facility.
Due to COVID-19, the 2020 Food City Presents the Supermarket Heroes 500 on May 31 was held without spectators.
Judging from social media, fans are skeptical over the dirt on Bristol scenario but the concept is not without precedent.
In 2000-2001, the 5.333-mile BMS oval was covered with 14,000 cubic yards of clay for a doubleheader involving the Pennzoil World of Outlaws sprint cars and the United Dirt Track Racing Association late models.
An estimated crowd of 85,000 watched the 2000 World of Outlaws portion of the event, which was televised live on The Nashville Network.
The masterminds behind that dirt showcase were former BMS Vice President of Events Wayne Estes and BMS Vice President of Finance Fred King. The pair seized upon the idea while watching a World of Outlaws race at The Dirt Track! in Las Vegas.
Racers and mechanics competing in last weekend’s Pinty’s U.S. Short Track Nationals at BMS debated the merits of another grand dirt experiment at Bristol.
“I’ve raced on dirt in karts but never in Super Late Model. I’ve always wanted to do it but I just never had the opportunity,” said North Carolina’s Trevor Noles after winning the Super Late Model feature. “To run on dirt here at Bristol with the banking, you would be able to go 2-3 wide.”
“Man, that would be kind of wild.”
