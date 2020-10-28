WATCH NOW: MOTORSPORTS: Vandyke completes another championship season in Kingsport

From the raceshop and pits to the unique concrete track surface at Kingsport, Vandyke has paid his dues. Like many short track heroes, he’s still waiting for that big break to run a national touring series.

“I would love to have that opportunity, even if it was just for one season,” said Vandyke, who has had a sponsor deal with Food City since 2017. “The current trend is for a driver to bring money to a team, and it’s not so much about the age factor.”

Working a full-time job and competing at a home track located over three hours from the stock car epicenter of Charlotte, North Carolina., Vandyke must toil overtime to get noticed.

“With the focus on marketing and social media in short track racing, the job of getting noticed and making connections off the track is more important than ever,” Vandyke said. “We’re going to keep pushing for an opportunity. You never know what could happen.”

Vandyke is hoping to help a young driver realize his dream through his own development program. Abingdon teen Chase Dixon, who captured his first Late Model win at Kingsport this season, raced out of the Vandyke shop in 2018.