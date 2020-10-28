WATCH NOW: MOTORSPORTS: Vandyke completes another championship season in Kingsport

ABINGDON, Va. – Kres Vandyke crafted one of the best seasons in the history of Kingsport Speedway in 2020.
That was only part of the story for the 40-year-old Abingdon resident.
“Our success took total commitment by my whole team, before and after race weekend,” Vandyke said. “If you want to win, you have to put in the work.”
So just how good was Vandyke?
Consider that he won 16 races en route to his third Late Model track title and fourth Tennessee state championship. That mark included 15 straight victories.
The previous record for single-season wins at Kingsport was 14 by Wade Day in 2000. Day serves as the crew chief for Vandyke. Former Kingsport Speedway racer Robbie Ferguson also assisted in Vandyke’s historic 2020 run.
“We put a lot of effort into preparing our car, and we maintained focus and kept our nose clean in the races,” Vandyke said.
The chemistry between Vandyke and Day was a vital component in the title run.
“Yes, Wade is a huge help,” Vandyke said. “He’s a brilliant guy and ex-racer who has seen the sport from all sides.”
Hard work has never been a problem for Vandyke.
Following the rugged path of his father, Vandyke worked in the coal mines until 2015.
“It was a tough job that paid good money, but I just decided a make a move,” Vandyke said.
Vandyke now works in excavation for a Kingsport business.
During racing season, the pace can be non-stop. After working a 10-hour shift and arriving back in Abingdon at 8 p.m., Vandyke heads straight to his race shop for at least a five-hour grind.
“Some nights, we work in the shop until 2 or 3 in the morning,” Vandyke said. “You have to stay on top of everything and do whatever needs to be done every night.”
The weekend routine is more intense.
“We load the car on Thursday night, leave for the track Friday morning and get back home at like 4 of 5 Saturday morning,” Vandyke said. “Then we get back in the shop around 9:30 a.m.”
That type of work ethic has paid dividends.
Since making his motorsports debut in the Mod 4 class in 1998 at Lonesome Pine Raceway, Vandyke has won a total of 116 races.
In addition to capturing a Late Model track title at LPR, Vandyke has recorded a pair of top-three finishes in the nation’s biggest, richest and most prestigious Late Model event at Martinsville Speedway.
Vanydyke also earned 26 Late Model wins in 42 starts in 2017.
“We’ve had some good years, and that goes back to preparation and commitment,” Vandyke said.
With Day calling the shots, everything fell into place for the Vandyke Racing team this season. But there were a couple challenges.
“We had a twin race in mid-summer where we get tied into a wreck,” Vandyke said. “There was car in front of us that left us nowhere to go, and another car bounced off our left-front tire.”
Following a quick venture into the pits to repair body damage on his car, Vandyke restarted the race from the rear but rallied for another victory. Vandyke began the second race in the eighth position before charging back to the front.
“I really felt like I had had another set of hands on the wheel all year,” Vandyke said.
With each conquest, the fans at Kingsport divided into factions. Some fans cheered every move by Vandyke, while others expressed their frustration over the domination by the Abingdon driver.
“It was just like when Dale Earnhardt was winning,” Vandyke said. “There was a group of fans that loved Earnhardt and another group that didn’t, but they were all making noise.
“I noticed that some people who were bashing us early in the season eventually got behind what we’re accomplishing.”
From the raceshop and pits to the unique concrete track surface at Kingsport, Vandyke has paid his dues. Like many short track heroes, he’s still waiting for that big break to run a national touring series.
“I would love to have that opportunity, even if it was just for one season,” said Vandyke, who has had a sponsor deal with Food City since 2017. “The current trend is for a driver to bring money to a team, and it’s not so much about the age factor.”
Working a full-time job and competing at a home track located over three hours from the stock car epicenter of Charlotte, North Carolina., Vandyke must toil overtime to get noticed.
“With the focus on marketing and social media in short track racing, the job of getting noticed and making connections off the track is more important than ever,” Vandyke said. “We’re going to keep pushing for an opportunity. You never know what could happen.”
Vandyke is hoping to help a young driver realize his dream through his own development program. Abingdon teen Chase Dixon, who captured his first Late Model win at Kingsport this season, raced out of the Vandyke shop in 2018.
“A lot of kids want to learn how to race and how to work on their cars,” Vandyke said. “Somehow has to show them the ropes. We have an extra car and we’re willing to show them all the stuff we do at the track.”
Vandyke plans to defend his title track title at Kingsport next year. He’s also interested in the direction of Motor Mile Speedway in Radford where track owner David Hagan recently reached a multi-year lease agreement with the Rusty Wallace Racing Experience.
“We ran at the Motor Mile last year and planned to go back this year before the track was closed due to COVID-19,” Vandyke said. “I really think the new arrangement at Motor Mile could help local teams, especially at the development level.”
For now, Vandyke plans to keep focusing on the basics.
“I have a lot of knowledge into how to prepare a car and how to race,” Vandyke said. “I would be open to drive in any kind of series or just help a team coach young drivers.
“If my opportunity doesn’t come, I’m just going to keep digging for more wins while having a good time in the process.”
