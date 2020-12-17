WATCH NOW: MOTORSPORTS: Hammer time: Taste for M&M’s sparks lifelong dream for a career in motorsports

ABINGDON, Va. – Meadowview’s Kylin Hammer discovered his favorite sport in unique fashion at age seven.
“I was watching TV when I saw the M&M’s car during a NASCAR race,” Hammer said. “M&M’s was my favorite candy, and I became hooked on racing that day.”
Hammer soon began collecting Hot Wheels cars and constructing race tracks on the living room floor.
“I would even pretend that I was setting up and running my own races,” Hammer said.
Flash forward 10 years.
Hammer is now a freshman at East Tennessee State University where he majors in mechanical engineering and dreams of a career in motorsports.
“I’m open to anything, as a driver, engineer or both,” Hammer said. “I love the sport.”
The first lap of Hammer’s high-speed education came at age eight at Beechnut Raceway in Blountville. Hammer earned over 20 victories during his five-year stint in karting, including a track championship at Beechnut in 2013.
“Our class was wild, and we put on a show every week,” said Hammer, who also competed at Dumplin Valley Raceway in Kodak, Tennessee, along with tracks in North Carolina.
“Karting is very competitive, and those races and tracks gave me a good foundation,” Hammer said.
A big break followed in 2013 when Hammer was selected among hundreds of national applicants to participate in a NASCAR Drive for Diversity combine at Langley Speedway in Hampton, Virginia. The Drive for Diversity program, which is orchestrated by Rev Racing, works to develop female and minority drivers and pit crew members in the NASCAR development series.
“That was a really cool experience,” Hammer said. “We went through mock interviews, drove on racing simulators, and tested on the track in Bandolero cars.”
A Bandolero is a turnkey, spec-series racer that is basically a mini version of a kart, Midget or race car.
“I was the only driver that came from a dirt background, so I had a lot more to learn,” Hammer said.
The learning curve intensified in 2015 when Hammer tested and drove a car owned by short track veteran Billy Duty in the Mod 4 class at Kingsport Speedway.
Hammer ended up running the full season that year at both Kingsport and Lonesome Pine Raceway, winning the Mod 4 rookie of the year title at Kingsport.
After finishing fourth in a Street Stock race for Meadowview car owner Duke Bare at LPR and testing a powerful Late Model for Abingdon’s Wade Lopez in 2017, Hammer decided to broaden his education.
“I wanted to have a backup plan if NASCAR didn’t work out,” Hammer said. “I looked into sports car racing and started thinking about the engineering aspect of the sport.”
During a trip to the sprawling Virginia International Raceway road course in Alton, Hammer became intrigued at the intense work behind the scenes.
“I saw a guy plug his computer into a race car, and I went over to talk to him,” Hammer said. “He explained his role on the team and we established a friendship.”
That guy turned to be a top engineer for the storied Porsche Motorsports team.
“That Porsche engineer is from Spain and he’s become a mentor to me,” Hammer said. “I almost got the opportunity to job-shadow the Porsche team this past season. Sadly, COVID-19 destroyed that plan but I just talked to my friend at Porsche last week.”
For now, Hammer is immersed in the worlds of road racing and engineering.
“The history and technology that goes into motorsports really excites me,” Hammer said. “I really want to get into technical or data engineering, preferably in road racing and possibly overseas.”
Hammer has made several field trips to VIR and has attended the past three Rolex 24 at Daytona sports car endurance races at Daytona International Speedway. He’s also attended NASCAR Cup events at Bristol Motor Speedway, Martinsville, Charlotte and Richmond.
“I used to stay up all night watching the Rolex 24, but I never dreamed that I would actually get to attend that race,” Hammer said. “I’m not going to lie, I had a tear come to my eye the first time I went through the tunnel at Daytona.”
The last actual race for Hammer came in 2017, but he’s stayed busy honing his skills on his home racing simulator.
“My favorites on the simulator are a GT3 sports car and a Super Late Model, because those are the cars I hope to drive someday,” Hammer said. “My plan is to keep honing my racecraft and getting my name out through networking.”
Hammer said several racing figures in the Mountain Empire have been helpful, including longtime NASCAR crew chief Chris Carrier at Henderson Motorsports in Abingdon.
“I really appreciate all the tips and advice I’ve received from different people,” Hammer said. “Since I don’t come from a racing background, every new experience is important.”
Gary Hammer, Kylin’s father, was an all-state running back and track star at Abingdon High School.
“I’ve heard all kinds of stories about how good of an athlete my father was,” Kylin said. “Dad watches races and he’s been very supportive, but I picked up the sport on my own.”
Hammer said his passion for motorsports has never wavered since that day he first saw the colorful M&M’s car on television.
“I think about racing all the time,” Hammer said. “I know it will be a tough climb, but I dream big. Someday, I hope my dedication will pay off and I will have a career in the sport.”
