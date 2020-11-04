WATCH NOW: MOTOCROSS: Neel returns to Muddy Creek, and keeps on winning

Why does Neel return to his gnarly roots on the weekends?

“Riding is a great release,” said Neel, who does CrossFit training three days a week. “I love the sport as much as ever. My hands and head are still in it, but this sport will keep you humble.”

There is another common thread with Muddy Creek greats such as Neel, Brown and Osborne. They are helping to groom the next generation of riders.

Brown currently works in Florida with legendary motocross trainer Aldon Baker, where his students include Bakersfield, California, teen Stilez Robertson.

Neel is helping to groom prospects such as Kingsport’s Carson Eads, who earned victories in the Super Mini, Schoolboy 1 and 125 2-Stroke Amateur classes at the Oct. 11 Suzuki Top Gun Showdown at Muddy Creek.

Johnson City rider Adam Britt and Neel recorded top-10 finishes in the Cody Gragg Memorial portion of the Showdown, while 11-time national champion Mike Alessi was eighth. Kyle Bitterman (Belton, South Carolina), earned the $6,100 top prize.

“I’ve been training several kids and I really enjoy it,” Neel said. “It seems like motocross is still going strong in this area, and the success that Zach had this year is an inspiration.