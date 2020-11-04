WATCH NOW: MOTOCROSS: Neel returns to Muddy Creek, and keeps on winning

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – Hans Neel grew up competing against some of the nation’s elite motocross riders at Muddy Creek Raceway.
The 39-year-old Bluff City resident returned to his home track Saturday and a familiar face was waiting at the starting line.
Neel and 50-year-old Kevin Walker (Kingsport) competed in the 35-over class in the Mega Series event.
“Kevin was a really fast rider who always beat me when I was young,” Neel said. “It was good to have somebody to look up to like that.”
Neel earned some redemption Saturday, sweeping both of the 35-over motos.
“That was really cool, especially here at Muddy Creek where Kevin has won so many races,” Neel said. “This place has always been a real hotbed for motocross.”
Walker, the all-time AMA Amateur National Championship wins leader, and Neel are part of a long line of riders who developed their technique, found confidence and increased their speed at the Creek.
That list includes Ron “Wirehead” Jones along with pros such as Mike Brown and 2020 Pro Motocross 450 national champion Zach Osborne from Abingdon.
“Zach, Mike, Kevin and myself all practiced and rode together 20 years ago,” Neel said. “We all supported each other on and off the track. Those were good times.”
Neel, son of longtime Muddy Creek track announcer and Bristol radio personality Reggie Neel, also made a mark on the national level. He posted several top-five finishes at the Amateur Nationals and competed on the pro level in the 125, 250 and 450 classes from 2000-2005.
“I made the main event in several Supercross and Outdoor National races and was able to get some top-15 finishes,” Neel said. “The highlight of my career was probably earning a top-five finish in the Amateur Nationals or advancing to the 450 main event at San Diego.”
A lowlight came in 2004 when Neel broke his femur in a crash.
“After that, I kind of phased out,” Neel said. “I kind of lost count of how many injuries I had over the years, but I’ve been pretty fortunate overall.”
Nearly two years ago, Neel got the urge to compete again.
Motocross is now a family affair for Neel and his wife. Kelly Neel, a native Californian, competed in the women’s class Saturday at Muddy Creek.
“We both love the sport,” Hans said. “Riding keeps me fit, happy and healthy. When I’m on the track, I don’t think about anything but riding.”
During the week, Neel works as a heavy equipment mechanic for Baker’s Construction Services in Bluff City.
Why does Neel return to his gnarly roots on the weekends?
“Riding is a great release,” said Neel, who does CrossFit training three days a week. “I love the sport as much as ever. My hands and head are still in it, but this sport will keep you humble.”
There is another common thread with Muddy Creek greats such as Neel, Brown and Osborne. They are helping to groom the next generation of riders.
Brown currently works in Florida with legendary motocross trainer Aldon Baker, where his students include Bakersfield, California, teen Stilez Robertson.
Neel is helping to groom prospects such as Kingsport’s Carson Eads, who earned victories in the Super Mini, Schoolboy 1 and 125 2-Stroke Amateur classes at the Oct. 11 Suzuki Top Gun Showdown at Muddy Creek.
Johnson City rider Adam Britt and Neel recorded top-10 finishes in the Cody Gragg Memorial portion of the Showdown, while 11-time national champion Mike Alessi was eighth. Kyle Bitterman (Belton, South Carolina), earned the $6,100 top prize.
“I’ve been training several kids and I really enjoy it,” Neel said. “It seems like motocross is still going strong in this area, and the success that Zach had this year is an inspiration.
“I brag on Zach all the time and we exchange regular messages. Zach is a good role model who has given back to his sport.”
For Muddy Creek veterans, the sight of Neel and Walker battling it out again on the twisting Muddy Creek layout offered big doses of inspiration and satisfaction.
“I remember watching Hans when he was in the 80cc class here,” Walker said. “So many great riders have come though Muddy Creek, from Ricky Carmichael and Damon Bradshaw to Ezra Lusk and James Stewart. It’s an awesome place.”
According to Neel, Muddy Creek is like a second home.
“This track means everything to me,” Neel said. “My dad announced here for years, I ran my first race here and I’ve got a lot of good memories to look back on.
“I just race for fun now and I love it was much as ever. I’m going to keep riding as long as I can.”
