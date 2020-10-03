WATCH NOW: King Keller: Tennessee High homecoming king sparks Vikings past Volunteer, 34-14

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Tennessee High Vikings senior Jaden Keller had one mission entering the second half of Friday’s football game against Volunteer.
“We didn’t play well in the first half, so we needed to make some plays,” Keller said.
Just moments after he was crowned homecoming king, Keller returned the second half kickoff 78 yards for a score as Tennessee High rolled a 34-14 win over the Falcons at the Stone Castle.
“We drew that return up all week,” Keller said. “We tried to pinch them inside and break a hole on the outside. I got some good blocks and found some room.”
THS (4-2) trailed 7-6 after the first quarter and went into halftime tied at 14. The Vikings were handicapped by eight penalties over the first two quarters.
It was time for a motivational halftime chat by THS coach Mike Mays
‘We kind of lit a fire under them,” Mays said. “Our good players have to make plays, and we were just walking around and not playing hard. That was disappointing, but I felt like we came out in the second half and played much better.”
Keller gave the Vikings a 28-14 margin with 6:08 left in the third quarter on a 10-yard run.
Volunteer never recovered.
“We competed. We’ve just got to play better at times,” Volunteer coach Jesse McMillian said.
McMillian pointed to the Keller kickoff return as one of those times.
“That didn’t help,” McMillian said. “We tried to kick it away and the ball rolls right to him. Then three guys missed him.”
The Falcons managed just 83 yards rushing against the active THS defensive tackles. Volunteer star running back Cameron Johnson was held to 57 yards on 24 carries.
“Those guys gave Dobyns-Bennett’s and Greeneville’s offensive line problems, so we knew what to expect,” McMillan said. “Our guys aren’t coming to play close anymore. These guys are disappointed that they didn’t win. That’s how much we’ve grown.”
Once again, THS relied on the work of defensive linemen such as Marquis Phelps, Cade Leonard, Logan Booher and Grant Ferrell.
“Those guys are not real big, but they play with heart,” Mays said.
Phelps scored on a 50-yard fumble return in the second quarter when he ripped the ball from the hands of a Volunteer ballcarrier.
The Vikings also made clever adjustments in the second half to counter the Volunteer passing game.
According to Mays, the primary adjustment came in attitude.
“When you have the penalties and some things go against you, the frustration builds in kids,” Mays said. “You’ve got to take a step above that, show some character and push through.
“Not everybody gets to play on Friday night right now. Why would you not work to be best version of yourself?”
THS was hit with a total of 13 penalties, while Volunteer was penalized 12 times.
Linebackers Connor Bailey and Bryce Snyder excelled for THS, while C.J. Henley was active in the secondary.
Junior Levon Montgomery suppled 58 yards rushing and a score for the Vikings.
Keller helped decide the game despite facing double coverage at his receiver spot.
“I’m not frustrated by that,” Keller said. “I like to see my teammates go to work, and I like to play defense.
“As long we get the win, that’s all that matters to me. This was definitely a night to remember.”
Volunteer 7 7 0 0-14
Tennessee High 6 8 14 6-34
Scoring Summary
V - Barrett 1 run (Dykes kick)
THS – Snyder 1 run (pass failed)
THS – Phelps 50 fumble return (Snyder run)
V – Scott 10 pass from Barrett (Dykes kick)
THS – Keller 78 kickoff return (Snyder run)
THS – Keller 10 run (pass failed)
THS – Montgomery 3 run (pass failed)
Team Stats
First Downs: V 15, THS 14; Rushing Yards: V 83, THS 160; Passing Yards: V 128, THS 51; Comp.-Att.-Int: V 10-17-2, THS 9-13-0; Fumbles-Lost: V 2-1, THS 1-1; Penalties-Yards: V 12-104, THS; 13-140; Punts-Average: V 3-27, THS 1-18
