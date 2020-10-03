WATCH NOW: King Keller: Tennessee High homecoming king sparks Vikings past Volunteer, 34-14

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Tennessee High Vikings senior Jaden Keller had one mission entering the second half of Friday’s football game against Volunteer.

“We didn’t play well in the first half, so we needed to make some plays,” Keller said.

Just moments after he was crowned homecoming king, Keller returned the second half kickoff 78 yards for a score as Tennessee High rolled a 34-14 win over the Falcons at the Stone Castle.

“We drew that return up all week,” Keller said. “We tried to pinch them inside and break a hole on the outside. I got some good blocks and found some room.”

THS (4-2) trailed 7-6 after the first quarter and went into halftime tied at 14. The Vikings were handicapped by eight penalties over the first two quarters.

It was time for a motivational halftime chat by THS coach Mike Mays

‘We kind of lit a fire under them,” Mays said. “Our good players have to make plays, and we were just walking around and not playing hard. That was disappointing, but I felt like we came out in the second half and played much better.”

Keller gave the Vikings a 28-14 margin with 6:08 left in the third quarter on a 10-yard run.