WATCH NOW: Experience as counselor assists in Amburgey’s role as mentor to youth

ABINGDON, Va. – Garrett Amburgey is not the average head football coach.
When the 34-year-old is not devising strategy for the Abingdon Falcons, he’s offering advice in his role as a counselor at E.B. Stanley Middle School.
“Every coach has their own style,” Amburgey said. “I’m a firm believer that you can accomplish anything if you show a kid that you care about him as a person first. And that’s the approach we have in our football program.”
For the past five months during the COVID-19 pandemic, coaches in all prep sports have been forced to temper their personalities in order to better connect with teens facing a whirlwind of emotions.
A survey released this week from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that one in four young adults said have contemplated committing suicide in the past month because of the pandemic. And more than 60 percent of young adults have reported symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorder.
“That’s very concerning,” Amburgey said. “Throughout the pandemic, I’ve read a ton of articles ranging from medical studies on football workout to mental health issues. The most important thing is to let our kids know that they can reach out for help.”
Over the past few weeks, Amburgey and his assistants have set up meetings with players in small groups on the bleachers of the football stadium.
According to the AHS head coach, those sessions dealt more on fellowship than football.
“We wanted to give our guys an opportunity to discuss things,” Amburgey said. “Life has totally changed for kids everywhere this summer and they’ve been missing out on a lot of normalcy from their daily lives. Our heart goes out to kids and we want to be there for them.”
Football players, coaches and fans in Virginia expressed shock when the VHSL decided to postpone the fall season in favor of a truncated schedule this spring.
Amburgey said he tried to prepare his players for that move.
“About a week before the official announcement, I heard that New Mexico had switched its football season to the spring,” Amburgey said. “I called a team meeting and told the guys that Virginia was probably going to be moving as well, so we were prepared.”
Senior Jake Puckett, who is the mix at quarterback and defensive back, said the Falcons have followed the big-picture advice of their head coach.
“It’s been tough, but we’re all just trying to make the best of a bad situation,” Puckett said. “Right now, we’re focusing on the spring and competing in whatever season we can get. That’s something we can all look forward to.”
Amburgey isn’t picky regarding the makeup of that spring schedule.
“We will play who they tell us to play when they tell us to play them,” Amburgey said. “We’ve had seven weeks of summer practice and we’re essentially where we would be in February of a normal year. Now, we’ve got to get our guys in the weight room and get them strong.”
Washington County Schools begin Monday with an all virtual learning method. Once his athletes become acclimated to that process, Amburgey will chart a workout plan leading up to the official start of football practice on Feb. 15.
“This an unprecedented time in history, and the situation is fluid,” Amburgey said. “We have to be able to adapt, stay positive and work together.
“Of course, we will miss the excitement of Friday night football this fall but my favorite part of the job is just being around the guys and helping them prepare to be successful adults.”
For Amburgey, his unique job crossover comes in handy.
“We tell the kids that we’re always here to help, and that goes way beyond football,” Amburgey said.
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544
