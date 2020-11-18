WATCH NOW: E&H ATHLETICS: E&H athletes, coaches enthused for move to DII

“No matter what level you go, there will be athletes,” Butler said. “For Emory & Henry, I just take this as another chance to show that we can ball no matter what division we come from. I think it will be a great experience for our guys.”

Butler’s cousin, Kendrick Tucker, is a junior on the basketball team at SAC member Wingate University in Wingate, North Carolina.

The 13-member South Atlantic Conference includes five schools from North Carolina, four from South Carolina, three from Tennessee, and one from Virginia in the University Virginia’s College at Wise.

For eighth-year E&H softball coach Tommy Forrester, there are many benefits in the move up.

“We think it will help the college in athletics and academics,” Forrester said. “For the softball program, it will give us a bigger footprint in the Carolinas and generate more pride around our community and region.”

The scholarship allotment for each sport in Division II varies from school to school. That is also the case in the SAC where some teams are more heavily funded.

E&H coaches currently do not know how many scholarships they will have to work with.