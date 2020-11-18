WATCH NOW: E&H ATHLETICS: E&H athletes, coaches enthused for move to DII

EMORY, Va. – Emory & Henry students are preparing to leave campus this weekend for the holiday break but there was a renewed buzz among athletes and coaches Wednesday.
Following weeks of speculation, E&H officials announced plans Tuesday morning to join the NCAA Division II South Atlantic Conference for all NCAA-sanctioned sports.
If the approval process goes through, the E&H Wasps would earn provisional status in the fall of 2021 with plans to play a full SAC schedule for the 2022-23 season.
“Our coaches haven’t had the chance yet to give us details, but this is exciting for the school and our players,” E&H senior quarterback Hunter Taylor said.
Since 1975, E&H has competed in the NCAA Division III Old Dominion Athletic Conference.
The biggest difference between the ODAC and the SAC is funding. Division III schools are not allowed to give scholarships, while Division II schools can offer up to 36 scholarships in football and 10 in basketball.
E&H sophomore football player Brent Butler has experienced both sides of the spectrum. For the past two years, the Roanoke Northside graduate worked at fullback at Concord University, an NCAA Division II institution located in Athens, West Virginia.
According to Butler, the transition to the world of scholarships will provide an extra dose of motivation for E&H athletes.
“No matter what level you go, there will be athletes,” Butler said. “For Emory & Henry, I just take this as another chance to show that we can ball no matter what division we come from. I think it will be a great experience for our guys.”
Butler’s cousin, Kendrick Tucker, is a junior on the basketball team at SAC member Wingate University in Wingate, North Carolina.
The 13-member South Atlantic Conference includes five schools from North Carolina, four from South Carolina, three from Tennessee, and one from Virginia in the University Virginia’s College at Wise.
For eighth-year E&H softball coach Tommy Forrester, there are many benefits in the move up.
“We think it will help the college in athletics and academics,” Forrester said. “For the softball program, it will give us a bigger footprint in the Carolinas and generate more pride around our community and region.”
The scholarship allotment for each sport in Division II varies from school to school. That is also the case in the SAC where some teams are more heavily funded.
E&H coaches currently do not know how many scholarships they will have to work with.
“We’ve got a lot of talent our team and almost every girl on the roster had at least a D2 offer,” Forrester said. “We’re excited to give them athletic aid when the approval process goes through because think they deserve it.”
In recent years, E&H has scheduled games in the fall against NCAA Division II member King University. Forrester pointed out why his regular season schedule consists of Division III schools.
“There is no advantage to facing bigger schools because Division III does not recognize games against Division II and NAIA schools for rankings,” Forrester said.
Forrester said he’s familiar with regional SAC softball programs such as Tusculum, Virginia-Wise and Carson-Newman.
“The SAC is a great league, and it just makes more sense for us in terms of geography,” Forrester said. “We’re super pumped.”
Despite Wednesday’s chilly weather, the E&H baseball team was on the field for practice. According to head baseball coach Trey McCall, the new conference will be like a blast from the past.
“Actually, Emory played some of the current South Atlantic Conference schools when it was in the Smoky Mountain Athletic Conference,” said McCall, who has directed the E&H baseball program for 17 years.
Carson-Newman, E&H, King, Maryville and Milligan were charter members of the historic conference.
“The ODAC has been good for Emory & Henry, but we’re more like those schools in the SAC than we are the ones in the ODAC,” McCall said. “The SAC is strong in all sports, and the ability to give scholarships will help us in recruiting.”
McCall said the biggest current concern for his athletes has simply been the chance to be on the field for nearly 25 practices.
“We started practice with our freshmen in late September, and we’ve had the rest of the team since the first of October,” McCall said. “After the experience of last spring, these guys know what it feels to like to have a season taken away from them so they’ve been motivated out here.”
The motivation level is also high in the E&H football program.
According to a release from the ODAC office on Tuesday, member schools can begin a spring football season on Friday, Feb. 26. A full game schedule has not yet been finalized, but the intention is to compete a season with upwards of five games per team.
The Wasps will not resume football practice until students return to school in January.
“It’s been weird not having games, but our guys really came together in the practices we were able to get in,” said Taylor, whose has two brothers in the football program at SAC member Newberry.
“I’ve been playing football every year since I was 10. At this point, we all just want to get back on the field and compete.”
