WATCH NOW: COMMENTARY: Racing on dirt will create some new fun at BMS

On a spring day in 1980, thousands of folks from around the country ventured to Bristol Motor Speedway to witness a unique spectacle.
Before the start of the NASCAR Busch (Xfinity) Series race, a commercial bus driver named Jimmy “The Flying Greek” Koufos dared to jump a school bus over 20 motorcycles parked along the frontstretch.
No one at the track, including Koufos, knew exactly what to expect.
This “world-record” attempt ended badly as both the bus and track surface were damaged in the landing over a wooden ramp.
The entire episode, including an interview between Koufos and NASCAR legend Cale Yarborough, is a must-watch on YouTube. Koufos eventually became a folk hero for his bus-soaring exploits at venues like Bristol and Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Colorful stories like that serve as cold-weather comfort food for anxious motorsports diehards in Northeast Tennessee and far Southwest Virginia.
All area motocross courses and short tracks, except for Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap, are closed for the season. The first Cup race for 2021 at Bristol Motor Speedway is not until March 27.
As track owners and teams struggle with the wide-ranging impact of COVID-19, it’s the perfect time to remember the most important element of motorsports. Racing should and could be about fun.
There is no better guide to the wild and wide world of NASCAR than Dale Earnhardt Jr.
From the mechanical wizardry of Junior Johnson to the mastery of Darrell Waltrip at Bristol, the son of seven-time Cup champion Dale Earnhardt has emerged as the unofficial historian of the sport through his work on network TV and social media.
For the past eight years, the Dale Jr. Download podcast has offered boundless entertainment and insight. Skipping the usual talk show gags and frat boy shlock, Earnhardt asks tough questions on thorny issues.
It’s easy to become cynical with the current version of NASCAR.
The game is ruled by a handful of powerful teams, and the anything-can-happen drama is missing in the Cup Series due to the current design of cars.
Meanwhile, team owners in the Xfinity and Truck series continue to hire unproven yet television-friendly young drivers over short track warriors with countless trophies.
From Bristol to Daytona, the NASCAR game used to be so much more colorful.
In addition to inventive pre-race shows, the scene featured a cast of characters who were authentic, raw and fearless.
Forget power steering, public relations handlers and corporate jets, the stock car pioneers raced in white T-shirts and lived on the edge on and off the track.
The tales of fussing, fighting, wrecking and courage involving drivers such as 1960s-era stars Curtis Turner, Tiny Lund and Wendell Scott are gripping and provide clues on what made NASCAR so successful.
On March 28, 2021, fans will return to Bristol Motor Speedway for another unique spectacle.
For the first time in 50 years, a Cup race will be held on a dirt surface. Heck, there will even be a NASCAR truck race at BMS the day before.
The unique experiment for the Food City Dirt Race will be chaotic, messy and controversial.
Watching the best drivers in NASCAR wrestle their 3,400-pound machines around a high-banked dirt track will also be fun.
And that’s what exactly what motorsports fans at all levels need more of - unscripted fun.
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544
