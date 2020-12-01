WATCH NOW: COMMENTARY: Racing on dirt will create some new fun at BMS

There is no better guide to the wild and wide world of NASCAR than Dale Earnhardt Jr.

From the mechanical wizardry of Junior Johnson to the mastery of Darrell Waltrip at Bristol, the son of seven-time Cup champion Dale Earnhardt has emerged as the unofficial historian of the sport through his work on network TV and social media.

For the past eight years, the Dale Jr. Download podcast has offered boundless entertainment and insight. Skipping the usual talk show gags and frat boy shlock, Earnhardt asks tough questions on thorny issues.

It’s easy to become cynical with the current version of NASCAR.

The game is ruled by a handful of powerful teams, and the anything-can-happen drama is missing in the Cup Series due to the current design of cars.

Meanwhile, team owners in the Xfinity and Truck series continue to hire unproven yet television-friendly young drivers over short track warriors with countless trophies.

From Bristol to Daytona, the NASCAR game used to be so much more colorful.

In addition to inventive pre-race shows, the scene featured a cast of characters who were authentic, raw and fearless.