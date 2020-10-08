WATCH NOW: COLLEGE FOOTBALL: The ‘new’ normal features E&H working toward a spring season

EMORY, Va. – If life was normal, the upcoming weekend would have been a festive time on the Emory & Henry campus.
The E&H Wasps were scheduled to host Old Dominion Athletic Conference rival Southern Virginia before the usual crowd of 5,000 at Fred Selfe Stadium.
But there will be no tailgate parties, class reunions or joyful celebrations in Emory Saturday afternoon.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NCAA Division III schools such as E&H are not playing any football games this fall.
“Everything is so different now,” E&H head football coach Curt Newsome said. “We’re just trying to stay positive, do all the smart things and move forward.”
Within the next two weeks, Newsome hopes to receive details on a schedule that will likely begin in late February.
“I anticipate five games against ODAC teams, followed by a conference championship,” Newsome said. “That arrangement would give all players another full season of eligibility in the fall.”
For now, the Wasps are in transition mode.
A group of around 70 freshmen players, who have been on campus for the past seven weeks, have been able to practice 10 times. The upperclassmen returned last weekend and held their first practice session on Wednesday.
“This freshmen class will probably be tighter than any group we’ve ever had,” Newsome said. “They have bonded since the first day of school and received individual attention in meetings.”
The E&H freshmen are taking this week off as the veterans undergo the usual acclimation process.
“It felt like I was away from my teammates for two years, so it was great to get back on campus and on the field,” said Kaleb Bare, a junior defensive tackle from Sullivan East. “We’re like a big family in this program. Seeing everybody again was a reminder of why I came to Emory.”
Bare said the Wasps have been forced to make a variety of adjustments since the onset of the pandemic in March.
“Honestly, it’s been a mess,” Bare said. “It was especially tough when all the gyms closed in Tennessee. I just worked out at home. We’ve been trying to make the best of the situation and not get down.”
Senior receiver Gunner Griffith, who also starred at Sullivan East, is following the same bottom line approach as Bare.
Obeying a campus-wide mandate, the two friends wear facemasks at all times and follow social distancing guidelines.
“There’s a different atmosphere here now with so few students on campus, but we’ve adjusted and we’re all doing everything it takes to have football,” Griffith said.
There is one good side to having a five game schedule. Every player will receive another year of eligibility.
“I wasn’t ready for my college career to end, so getting that extra year was very exciting to me,” Griffith said. “Most of the seniors I’ve talked to plan to come back next fall as well.”
So what’s the motivation for Griffith over the next four months?
“It’s hard with no football this fall, but we’re going to take this time to get bigger, faster and stronger,” Griffith said. “Playing in cold weather, and possibly on Fridays will be different, but we’re willing to do whatever it takes to win a championship.”
The prospect of Friday night games is one of several options for ODAC administrators.
On Thursday afternoon, the E&H coaches were busy sorting through the install process on their offense and defense. Newsome spent last weekend meeting with recruits and mapping out the practice regimen.
“We’re approaching this just like we would for spring practice,” Newsome said. “We’re using this time to come together as a unit and improve our craft.”
There is a new mantra in Emory this fall, and it has nothing do with the proficient run-pass option offense long employed by the Wasps.
“If our guys want to play football this spring, they have to wear masks and take care of each other. That comes before anything and we’re preaching that message every day,” Newsome said.
The Wasps will have 13 more available practices after Friday.
Newsome said the Wasps cannot begin contact drills until an affordable method for COVID-19 testing is finalized.
“We hope to start that process sometime next week,” Newsome said. “For live practices in the off-season, the NCAA recommends that programs test 25 to 50 percent of their players every two weeks. Programs will have to test three times per week once the season begins.”
The last practice for the Wasps before the fall break will be around Nov. 8.
“Right now, it’s just special to have our players back,” Newsome said. “I’ve never gone this long without seeing my guys.”
While only a limited number of students were on campus Thursday, football talk was in the air.
Hope Scott works as a clerk in The Zone, the on-campus convenience store located adjacent to The Hut inside the Martin-Brock Student Center.
“I’ve been attending Emory & Henry football games with my father for over 20 years,” said Scott, an Emory resident. “Football is a big part of this college, and we’ve all missed it this fall.”
Scott said the E&H students are making all the right moves to have a football season this winter and spring.
“Not one person has come into the student center without a mask,” Scott said. “Some of the students have talked about this being a ghost campus right now, but it’s been great to see the football players return.
“I think everybody in Emory will be happy when football season starts. That’s when things will seem more normal around here.”
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544
