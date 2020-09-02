WATCH NOW: Canceled until 2021: Thunder Valley Nationals falls victim to COVID-19 pandemic

Tony Owens was 14 when he experienced his first nitro-flavored taste of Bristol Dragway in the mid-1970s.
“I stood right at the fence to hear those loud engines and see the drivers,” said Owens, a 58-year-old master auto mechanic from Castlewood. “I’ve got so many good memories of races and racers at Thunder Valley.”
Owens and other drag racing fans around Bristol and the Southeast received some bad news about their favorite track Wednesday afternoon.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals event has been canceled for 2020.
Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager of Bristol Dragway, explained the reasoning in a prepared statement.
“After much deliberation with NHRA officials in respect to the pandemic, our intimate grandstand area and the vastly interactive nature of this event that fans have become accustomed to, we were left with the very difficult decision to cancel the race this season,” Caldwell said.
The Bristol program was originally scheduled on its traditional Father’s Day weekend date of June 19-21, but was reset to Oct. 9-11.
On Wednesday, the California-based NHRA announced that the remainder of the 2020 Mello Yello Drag Racing Series would consist of just six more races.
Along with the Thunder Valley Nationals in Bristol, the events at ZMAX Dragway in Concord, North Carolina, and Auto Club Raceway in California were canceled. Three other national events that had been postponed earlier were also canceled Wednesday.
“The safety of our guests and participants is our top priority and we thank everyone involved in this event for their patience and understanding,” Caldwell said. “We simply aren’t able to host our 20th anniversary race in a befitting manner, and we look forward to bringing the Thunder Valley Nationals back to Bristol Dragway in 2021.”
In recent years, NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals has attracted crowds in the 20,000 range.
Bristol ticketholders are eligible for a 120 percent credit for the 2021 NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway, or they can request a full refund.
“I really hate to hear this,” Owens said. “Attending drag races at Thunder Valley has been a tradition for lots of people.”
Bristol, Tennessee, resident John Monroe, 35, is one of those Thunder Valley diehards.
“I’ve always loved any kind of racing. And with the usual Bristol date on Father’s Day weekend, I’ve enjoyed going with my dad or my kids,” Monroe said.
For Monroe, the interaction with the NHRA stars and their cars of NHRA is a major attraction. The pits are open to fans at every NHRA event.
“The access the NHRA provides to fans is second to none,” Monroe said. “It wasn’t going to be a Father’s Day event this year, but a lot of people are going to miss out on some great memories.”
Bristol Dragway, commonly known as Thunder Valley because of echo from the powerful NHRA fuel engines, was established in 1965.
The unique facility carved between the mountains became such a hit that former Tennessee Gov. Frank Clement proclaimed Bristol as “Drag City USA” in 1965.
Bristol Dragway has operated under the sanction of the NHRA, American Hot Rod Association and the International Hot Rod Association, which was created in 1970 by Thunder Valley founders Larry Carrier and Carl Moore.
The Spring Nationals at Bristol Dragway was long considered one of the marquee attractions in the sport, with the debut event in 1965 marking just the third major race on the NHRA national schedule and the first in Southeast.
Owens knows all about the prestige and appeal of Bristol Dragway.
“Oh gosh, I couldn’t guess how many times I’ve gone to the Spring Nationals and to the Fall Nationals when the track operated under the IHRA,” Owens said.
Following a multi-million dollar facelift orchestrated by current owner Bruton Smith and Speedway Motorsports, Bristol Dragway reopened in 1999 with the Winston Showdown. That all-star event pitted Funny Cars against Top Fuel dragsters for a $200,000 top prize.
“I was at that race, and it was wild,” Owens said.
Owens knows both sides of the Bristol Dragway mystique. Since age 16, he’s competed as a sportsman racer and has been a regular in bracket series events at Thunder Valley.
For the past five years, Owens has raced with the North Carolina-based Classic Gear Jammers, a touring series featuring wheel-standing, stick-shift cars and trucks that run a dial-in, break-out format.
“I’ve always enjoyed sportsman racing, and that’s one reason why I enjoyed going to Bristol Dragway so much,” Owens said. “At Bristol, fans can get up close to talk to drivers and get in the pits. That’s how I was able to get familiar with Pro Stock legends like Bill “Grumpy” Jenkins, Lee Shepherd and Frank Iaconio.
“I hate that fans won’t be able to have those experiences at Bristol this year.”
According to longtime motorsport fan Rod Mullins from Wise, Wednesday’s cancellation was the latest wave to a never-ending current of bad news over the past seven months.
“I just wish 2020 was all a dream and we’d wake from it,” said Mullins, a 55-year-old educator. “For me, the favorite part of Bristol Dragway events was the track-walk on Sunday morning along with the access to all the drivers and the teams in the garage area. That’s the way it was meant to be.”
The remainder of the 2020 NHRA season will begin with the famed U.S. Nationals on Sept. 3-6 in Indianapolis.
At the conclusion of the Dodge NHRA Finals in Las Vegas on Nov. 1, the Mello Yello Drag Racing Series will crown its four champions in each of the respective professional categories.
“We are grateful to the loyal NHRA fans who have stuck with us during these trying times,” NHRA president Glen Cromwell said. “Thank you to our fans, racers, and partners for your continued support and cooperation.”
For now, Owens and other Bristol Dragway supporters must savor their memories while waiting for next year.
“When I went home from my first national event at Thunder Valley, I kept waking up from the sound of those Top Fuel dragsters and Funny Cars taking off,” Owens said. “I will miss that.”
