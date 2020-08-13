WATCH NOW: AUTO RACING: Wythe Raceway celebrating 50 years of dirt track memories

RURAL RETREAT, Va. – William Vaughn spent over three decades working for the state of Virginia and operating restaurants.
The 63-year-old resident of Woodlawn, Virginia, finds his refuge every Saturday night on a wooden patio deck overlooking two scenic mountain ranges and a massive half-mile clay oval.
Welcome to Wythe Raceway.
“There’s no place I’d rather be,” said Vaughn, who is often joined at the track by his son Toby. “I’ve been coming here since the early 1970s when they had Sportsman, Modified and Hobby classes. The competition is good and the fans are loyal.”
Wythe Raceway was opened in 1970 on Pine Ridge by Wythe County businessmen B.C. Umberger and Fred Brown.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the facility located just off Interstate’s 81’s Exit 60 was closed this season until July 4.
“That was frustrating,” said Richard Shupe Jr., a 30-year-old machinist who competes in the radical Pro Mods class. “Instead of coming to Rural Retreat, we just stayed in the shop and worked on our cars. That’s about all we could do.”
Shupe is from Bluewell, West Virginia, a 45-minute drive from Rural Retreat.
Last Saturday afternoon, Shupe and 10 of his family members arrived at the track early for another action-packed program on the high-banked facility.
The Shupe Racing team includes Richard’s wife, mother and father. Richard Sr. raced Mini Stocks at Wythe shortly after the track was built.
“I’ve been racing here for probably 15 years,” Shupe Jr. said. “It’s my home track, they run our class and we just like it.”
So how did Shupe react last month when he heard that Wythe finally received the green flag to open?
“We were all ready to go,” Shupe said.
Rural Retreat’s Will Hostetler, 20, has been a regular in the UCar class at Wythe since age 13.
“One of my buddies helped me get started, and I’ve been doing it ever since,” Hostetler said.
When Wythe was closed, Hostetler ventured to North Carolina to race at Friendship Motor Speedway in Elkin and 311 Motor Speedway in Pine Hall.
“I ran a little bit of everywhere and had a lot of fun,” Hostetler said.
Hostetler returned to Wythe for the opener of July 4.
“And we’ve been back every week,” said Hostetler, who has three career wins. “About every person here knows each other somehow, and we’ve all been trying to help to get things back to normal.”
From Victory Lane interviews to driver disagreements, the colorful Brown directs the show at Wythe.
Last Saturday, Brown maintained a running commentary over the track public address system while moving from the pits and grandstands to the souvenir area and concession stand.
“We’ve been very fortunate to have a formula that has worked for years,” Brown said. “We have a family-type atmosphere with talented competitors and fans who enjoy dirt track racing.”
Under the COVID-19 guidelines, the track is limited to 1,000 fans in the grandstands. Brown and his staff have encouraged social distancing by placing tape around the seating areas. Fans can either purchase tickets on-line or come through the gate.
Brown said there have been nearly sellout crowds every week since opening night. For last week’s event, several dozen spectators were spotted wearing face masks in the grandstands, pits and various hillsides.
“Things have worked out well overall,” Brown said. “Some of the drivers didn’t have their cars ready in July because we had only eight days of advance notice, plus we had to rush to prepare the track due to weeks of heavy rain.”
Rain has washed three Saturday night programs since opening night.
“We had another big rain last Friday, but we went to work and got the track ready,” Brown said.
Wythe Raceway has been featured on a variety on cable outlets, including the Discovery Channel.
Current NASCAR Cup regulars Tyler Reddick and Austin Dillion have made the trip to Rural Retreat in recent years for dirt Late Model events.
A $10,000-to win feature for the American All-Star Late Models series will be held at Wythe on Sunday, Sept. 7, while the Mike Keith Memorial Super Street Race will follow on Sept. 12. Keith was a famed athlete at Rich Valley High School who won over 120 races before dying of cancer in 2018.
“I’ve seen a lot of good racers and competitive races here,” Vaughn said. “Right now, I really enjoy watching all the talented young drivers in the UCar class because that shows the future of this track.”
During the shutdown, Vaughn turned to Plan B.
“I watched old races from Wythe Raceway on video,” Vaughn said. “Everybody needs to support their local track.”
In addition to the high speeds and high banks, the television segments and stories from Wythe Raceway have raved about the panoramic sunsets over Big Walker Mountain and Littler Walker Mountain.
“This view never gets old,” Vaughn said.
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544
