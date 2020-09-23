WATCH NOW: AUTO RACING: Racing veteran Tuell still helping mold young drivers in the sport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. – Phil Tuell knows the motorsports game from all angles.
The 68-year-old Blountville, Tennessee, resident has won races as a driver, worked with NASCAR legends such as Harry Gant, Dale Earnhardt and Alan Kulwicki, and mentored countless prospects.
“I’ve had a great time with the sport,” Tuell said. “It’s a challenge to go to a track and see how fast you can get around there.”
Despite the restrictions that came with COVID-19, Tuell has stayed busy in recent months.
In addition to assisting the Abingdon-based Henderson Motorsports NASCAR Truck series team, Tuell has been overseeing the efforts of Kingsport Speedway Late Model drivers Hayden Woods (Piney Flats) and Bryson Dennis from Greeneville, Tennessee.
“I do everything for them,” Tuell said. “I bring the cars to the track, do the pre-race setup and take the cars home after the race. Hayden and Bryson are quick learners, and I enjoy working with them.”
Following those Friday night shows at Kingsport Speedway, Tuell shares more fundamental knowledge on weekend adventures with his grandsons, Konner and Karston, at the Kingsport Miniway karting facility.
Phil won countless races and championships during his days competing in World Karting Association events around the United States.
“The development of the karts has progressed, but I don’t think the racers have,” Tuell said. “Some of these kids need to practice and have someone teach them the basics before getting on the track.
“My kids would practice up to 500 laps during the week before every race. That’s the only way you can learn.”
Brent Tuell is Phil’s son and the father of eight-year-old Konner and 11-year Karston. Using now defunct karting tracks such as the quarter-mile clay oval at Beechnut Raceway in Blountville as a proving ground, Brent earned over 100 wins in the grassroots sport.
“I started racing at age 5 and kept racing until I was 17,” Brent said. “It was fun.”
Brent is now content to watch his young sons pay their dues at tracks such as Kingsport Miniway and the historic Ashway Speedway in Strawberry Plains, Tennessee.
“I get nervous at times, but karting is a family activity that we all enjoy,” Brent said.
Phil helps his grandsons in every aspect of their hobby, from kart maintenance to race strategy.
“There are no shortcuts in racing,” Tuell said. “You have to be willing to listen, learn and work at it.”
The work ethic and versatility of Phil Tuell is legendary among the motorsports community in far Southwest Virginia, Northeast Tennessee and beyond.
Chris Carrier, who has won races at all of the top levels of NASCAR as a crew chief, knows the Tuell story. Carrier is the longtime crew chief at Henderson Motorsports.
“I’ve been friends with Phil for 40 years,” Carrier said. “We’ve been through a lot together in racing and I think the world of him.”
So just how loyal and determined is Tuell? Carrier offered a colorful description.
“When your back is against the wall, the ground under you is crumbling and the wolves are closing in, Phil is the guy you call,” Carrier said. “He can come into any situation and somehow dig you out of trouble.”
The Henderson has a well-earned reputation for defying long odds.
With just two full-time employees in Carrier and Martinsville native Josh Reeves, the team recorded a fourth place finish in last Thursday’s UNOH 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway with driver Parker Kligerman.
According to Carrier, Tuell has been an invaluable resource for the operation owned by Food County USA owner Charlie Henderson.
“Phil does a little bit of everything for us, and he approaches every task like he’s fighting a fire,” Carrier said. “Phil knows everybody in the sport and he’s always working. He likes helping people.”
From Lonesome Pine Raceway in Coeburn to Daytona International Speedway, Tuell has a deep knowledge of the culture and characters of stock car racing.
“Back in the early 1970s, every businessman that ran a service station usually had a race car,” Tuell said. “That’s how I got my start in the sport.
“Racing is not like it used to be, but I’ve met a lot of great people and seen a lot of great things over the years.”
The drivers and tracks may have changed for Tuell, but his bottom line approach has never wavered.
“I am a competitive person and I come to win,” Tuell said. “That’s what I teach my kids and the racers I work with. Success is all about hard work and dedication.”
