WATCH NOW: AUTO RACING: Prunty, Reeves combine efforts for Abingdon team

The Prunty resume includes three late model championships at famed Slinger Speedway in Wisconsin and two wins in the National Short Track championship at Rockford Speedway in Illinois

“As a racer you always hope you can win anytime you get in the car, but being this is my first time ever racing at Bristol, you want to be competitive and have a good run,” Prunty said. “Just knowing the history of NASCAR racing at Bristol Motor Speedway over the years and all the legendary drivers who have competed there, it’s going to be a very special deal.”

To prepare for the high banks and high speeds of BMS, Prunty has conducted research through in-car camera footage, simulated events through iRacing, and BMS race replays.

One replay stands out. It was the triumphant run by Reeves at the 2018 Short Track Nationals. That was the Bristol debut for Reeves, who recorded a top-10 finish in the same event last year.

“Driving is my true passion, but that takes money,” Reeves said. “We’re putting together a driver development program here at Highlands Motorsports and the goals are really important to me.”

According to Reeves, tonight’s race could lead to bigger things for the Abingdon operation.