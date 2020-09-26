WATCH NOW: AUTO RACING: Prunty, Reeves combine efforts for Abingdon team

ABINGDON, Va. - Josh Reeves knows the fast path around Bristol Motor Speedway.
In 2018, the 27-year-old Martinsville native won the Pro Late Model portion of the U.S. Short Track Nationals at BMS.
Tonight, Reeves will look to complete a rare double in the short track showcase which attracts racers from around the country.
Reeves will serve as crew chief for Alex Prunty and the Abingdon-based Highlands Motorsports team in the 100-lap Super Late Model feature.
“This is a great opportunity for Alex, myself and our team,” Reeves said. “We’re hoping to build and grow this into a platform for young drivers who are looking for their break in racing.”
Highlands Motorsports is owned by Abingdon-businessman Wade Lopez, a former racer and football standout at Abingdon High School. Tonight’s event will be the 2020 debut for the team.
Reeves, who performs a variety of mechanical and administrative roles for Highlands, thinks Prunty can make a big impression.
“I looked through a list of decorated drivers and talked to a couple racers, and Prunty’s name kept popping up,” Reeves said. “I was eventually able to put all the pieces together, and here we are.”
Prunty, a native of Lomira, Wisconsin, has a long background in engineering and motorsports. He works as an engine research and development technician for Briggs & Stratton in the Milwaukee area and has been racing since age 17.
The Prunty resume includes three late model championships at famed Slinger Speedway in Wisconsin and two wins in the National Short Track championship at Rockford Speedway in Illinois
“As a racer you always hope you can win anytime you get in the car, but being this is my first time ever racing at Bristol, you want to be competitive and have a good run,” Prunty said. “Just knowing the history of NASCAR racing at Bristol Motor Speedway over the years and all the legendary drivers who have competed there, it’s going to be a very special deal.”
To prepare for the high banks and high speeds of BMS, Prunty has conducted research through in-car camera footage, simulated events through iRacing, and BMS race replays.
One replay stands out. It was the triumphant run by Reeves at the 2018 Short Track Nationals. That was the Bristol debut for Reeves, who recorded a top-10 finish in the same event last year.
“Driving is my true passion, but that takes money,” Reeves said. “We’re putting together a driver development program here at Highlands Motorsports and the goals are really important to me.”
According to Reeves, tonight’s race could lead to bigger things for the Abingdon operation.
“Eventually we plan to run multiple Super Late Model races throughout the country,” Reeves said. “If all goes well at Bristol, we hope to run the Super Series race at Winchester Speedway (Indiana) in October, and then possibly go to Nashville.
The entry list for tonight includes 39 competitors in the Pro and Super Late Model divisions along with 52 Street Stocks and a large number of Compacts.
Super Late Model drivers to watch include defending race winner Stephen Nasse, Sammy Smith, Cody Coughlin, Matt Craig and Josh Brock
“We’d love to expand our team into a setting stone to get into the (NASCAR) Truck Series,” Reeves said. “To me, these Super Late Models have everything you want to groom a driver with the high horsepower, lightweight design and corner speeds.”
It’s been a busy summer and fall for Reeves. He works full-time with the Henderson Motorsports Truck series team, which finished fourth last week at Bristol with driver Parker KIigerman. Reeves has also guided Winston-Salem Late Model racer Zack Clifton to a win and seven straight top-three finishes.
“I’ve lost count of how many straight days I’ve worked, but that’s just part of this sport,” Reeves said
Action is scheduled to begin today at 4 p.m. The Pro and Super Late Model drivers will have 100-lap features.
Fans will be admitted into the grandstands and safety protocols will be in place.
