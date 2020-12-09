WATCH NOW: AUTO RACING: Popular mechanic Arrington works on cars, drives them with equal mastery behind the wheel

“We had to finish nine positions ahead of Trevor in both races,” Arrington said. “We did what we needed to do on the first night, but Trevor was just better than us the next race. It was tough to finish second, but I told my crew at the beginning of the season that we really weren’t shooting for points.”

For the season, Arrington ranked tenth among 3,283 crate late model drivers around the nation. He held the No. 6 spot for several weeks.

The Arrington story has another twist. His crew consists of Lebanon building contractor Dave Bush and Traci Arrington, Tyler’s wife.

“That’s a cool deal,” Tyler said. “Traci didn’t know anything about racing until we got together in 2014, and now she pretty much does all the tire work on the race car.”

Tyler is already preparing for the 2021 season. He recently picked up a new engine and body, and has made plans to represent the American Crate All-Star Series at a Charlotte racing expo in February.

“We’re still looking at the schedule, but we’re definitely going to chase the big money races again,” Arrington said.