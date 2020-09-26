WATCH NOW: AUTO RACING: Brock keeps digging and picks up win at Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Josh Brock said he didn’t have the best car in Saturday’s 100-lap Pro Late Model event at Bristol Motor Speedway.
But the colorful Corbin, Kentucky, driver did find a way to capture the big trophy from the U.S. Short Track Nationals.
“There were a lot of faster cars, but you just have to keep digging and never give up. That’s what we did,” Brock said.
Following the eighth and final caution, the drama culminated with a two-lap battle between Brock and Missouri teenager Charlie Keeven.
Brock, 27, managed to recover after his car smacked the outside wall seconds after the restart. And with his car trailing smoke, Brock held off Keeven.
“I just went wide open and hoped for the best,” Brock said. “I had a really bad tire rub and it was filling the cockpit up with smoke. I took a chance with the tire blowing out, but we’re here to race.”
Cole Williams, Dakota Stroup and Mandy Chick rounded out the top five. Just six cars were running at the finish.
The early hero was Wheeling, West Virginia, native Travis Braden.
One week after earning his eighth win on the JEGS CRA tour, the former West Virginia University aerospace major navigated his way from last to the front in the 16-car field.
Braden was battling for the lead with 19 laps remaining when he was involved in a hard crash with Mason Keller. After exiting his car, Braden briefly slumped to the track surface.
Following a red flag condition, Keller was sent to the back of the field by series officials.
The drama intensified with six laps remaining when Williams spun while trying to execute a pass of Keeven on the inside.
The final caution came with just two laps left when the Keller car hit the inside wall following contact from Stroup.
Keller expressed his frustration with Stroup moments later.
“The guy shows up in a cowboy hat and cowboy boots, and chickenhawks all week. What can you expect,” Keller said.
It was Brock who donned a large cowboy hat for his post-race interview.
“I’ve wanted to win this for long time,” Brock said. “I came to Bristol as a kid to watch NASCAR and I raced Street Stock races. We came to the first U.S. Nationals event here in 2017, and we’ve been here ever since.”
So just how wild was that last lap for Brock?
“There was smoke everywhere. I was concerned, but I was already committed,” Brock said. “You’re at Bristol. You have to take a chance. It’s Bristol, baby!”
Super Late Model ace Stephen Nasse, who posted a qualifying lap of 14.900 seconds at 128.779-mph, was forced into the pits with 70 laps left due to a mechanical issue and finish 13th.
The 50 lap Street Stock featured 35 cars, nine cautions and another frenetic finish.
Brett Hudson (Owensboro, Kentucky) emerged with the victory in his third straight top-five run at BMS.
“This is awesome,’” Hudson said. “I love this place. I even named my first daughter, Bristol. I came to races here when I was young and loved all the battles that (Dale) Earnhardt, (Terry) Labonte, Rusty Wallace and Jeff Gordon had.”
Hudson was able to keep Chuck Barnes Sr. in check over the final 10 laps.
“Chuck gave me a good run for my money,” Hudson said. “We got together a couple times on restarts, but (Barnes) raced me clean toward the end. After a few laps, my car got a lot better and I was able to pull away from him. I think this should have been at least my second (Bristol) win.”
Jason Atkinson, Andrew Teepe and Bubba Winslow rounded out the top five, while three-time defending race winner Chuck Barnes Jr. (Louisville, Kentucky) was 33rd.
Hudson and all-BMS race winner Darrell Waltrip are both from Owensboro.
“We’ve met (Waltrip). He was pretty good here too wasn’t he,” said Hudson, who punctuated his victory by doing a burnout up the Victory Lane ramp.
Jamie Whitt (Wise, Virginia) started 31st and finished 15th.
With 10 laps remaining, tempers flared following a caution involving the cars driven by Skeeter Crum and Josh Sage. As track officials worked to remove the cars, Crum and Sage engaged in a brief shouting match.
North Carolina’s Trevor Noles set the pace in Super Late Model qualifying with a lap of 14.508 seconds at 132.258-mph. The top eight cars all topped 130 mph.
It was day of heartbreak for Wisconsin driver Alex Prunty and Abingdon-based Highlands Motorsports Super Late Model team.
During Saturday’s first practice session, the Prunty car spun coming off Turn 2 and smacked the inside wall. With a broken panhard bar, Prunty was forced to withdraw from the race.
“The car just got super free coming off the transition in the corner,” Prunty said. “I hate it had to end like that. The guys on this team worked so hard to make this dream come true, but the car just kind of jumped sideways. The day was over after that.”
Despite his misfortune, Prunty said he plans to file the BMS experience into his memory bank.
“This is by far the coolest thing I’ve been able to do in my career,” Prunty said. “All you can do is live and learn. Hopefully, we will be able to do this again someday.”
The 50-lap Compact A feature and the 100-lap Super Late Model race were still underway at press time late Saturday night.
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544
