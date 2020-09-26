WATCH NOW: AUTO RACING: Brock keeps digging and picks up win at Bristol

Braden was battling for the lead with 19 laps remaining when he was involved in a hard crash with Mason Keller. After exiting his car, Braden briefly slumped to the track surface.

Following a red flag condition, Keller was sent to the back of the field by series officials.

The drama intensified with six laps remaining when Williams spun while trying to execute a pass of Keeven on the inside.

The final caution came with just two laps left when the Keller car hit the inside wall following contact from Stroup.

Keller expressed his frustration with Stroup moments later.

“The guy shows up in a cowboy hat and cowboy boots, and chickenhawks all week. What can you expect,” Keller said.

It was Brock who donned a large cowboy hat for his post-race interview.

“I’ve wanted to win this for long time,” Brock said. “I came to Bristol as a kid to watch NASCAR and I raced Street Stock races. We came to the first U.S. Nationals event here in 2017, and we’ve been here ever since.”

So just how wild was that last lap for Brock?