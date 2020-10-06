Tennessee High girls lead by 7 going to final round of state tourney

The Tennessee High girls golf team will enter the second and final round of the TSSAA Large Class Girls Championship with a seven-stroke lead.
The twin duo of Noelia and Isabella Adkins combined to fire a two-person 144 in the opening round on Tuesday at WillowBrook Country Club in Manchester.
The Vikings have a substantial lead over two-time defending champion Station Camp.
Noelia Adkins shot a 2-under 70, which included four birdies and two bogeys, and is currently in second place as an individual, trailing only Dobyns-Bennett’s Isabella Van der Biest, who finished with a 4-under 68.
Isabella Adkins added a 74, which including two birdies and four bogeys, and is currently in seven place.
Those two together posted the 144, which leads Station Camp, which finished with a 151, led by defending individual champion Lynn Lim with a 72. Farragut, which finished second last season, is currently in third with a 154.
Junior Madeline Simcox finished with a 79 for the Vikings, which is tied for 16th.
Sullivan South’s Kara Carter enters the final round in a tie for fourth place after shooting a 72.
The news wasn’t as good for Tennessee High senior Jack Tickle, who struggled with four holes on the back nine to finish with a 79.
Tickle had a 1-over 37 through nine holes and was still at even par through 12. However, the East Tennessee State commit went seven over the next five holes to fall out of contention.
He enters the final round in a tie for 34th.
Farragut’s Lance Simpson and Jackson Herrington of Dickson County were tied for first place with identical 67s.
Other local scorers include Science Hill’s John Cheek (74) and Jon Wes Lovelace (76) of Volunteer. Dobyns-Bennett, which was sixth in the team standings, was led by Zac Fletcher with a 77. He was joined by teammates Taylor Kilgore (80), Sam Barbour (80), William Karst (80) and Ethan Lawson (81).
Dobyns-Bennett’s 317 landed the Indians in sixth place. Farragut led with a 300, followed closely by Ravenwood (301) and Greenbrier (302).
The second and final round will be held today.
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
