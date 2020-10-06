Tennessee High girls lead by 7 going to final round of state tourney

The Tennessee High girls golf team will enter the second and final round of the TSSAA Large Class Girls Championship with a seven-stroke lead.

The twin duo of Noelia and Isabella Adkins combined to fire a two-person 144 in the opening round on Tuesday at WillowBrook Country Club in Manchester.

The Vikings have a substantial lead over two-time defending champion Station Camp.

Noelia Adkins shot a 2-under 70, which included four birdies and two bogeys, and is currently in second place as an individual, trailing only Dobyns-Bennett’s Isabella Van der Biest, who finished with a 4-under 68.

Isabella Adkins added a 74, which including two birdies and four bogeys, and is currently in seven place.

Those two together posted the 144, which leads Station Camp, which finished with a 151, led by defending individual champion Lynn Lim with a 72. Farragut, which finished second last season, is currently in third with a 154.

Junior Madeline Simcox finished with a 79 for the Vikings, which is tied for 16th.

Sullivan South’s Kara Carter enters the final round in a tie for fourth place after shooting a 72.