Smith hasn't driven like a rookie in a truck

Rookies aren’t usually expected to challenge for championships at the NASCAR level. Zane Smith knows it too.

“Probably not,” said Smith, when asked if he expected to be in the Truck Series playoffs this season, “but I am really not surprised at the same time with the speed we have had.”

The 21-year-old Smith is one of 10 drivers who are in the running for the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series championship, with the first of seven playoff races slated for tonight at Bristol Motor Speedway.

“I feel like I fit in the Truck Series really well and I feel like it is just working out for us so far,” Smith said.

A native of Huntington Beach, Calif., Smith has become known for an aggressive style, having learned that is what it takes to win at a high level.

“Just the level of aggression that you need to have to compete for a win,” he said. I think that is really hitting me this year. I have to be aggressive to prove myself because this has been a year where I have had the opportunity to prove myself. I am just trying to make the most out of it and just kind of hang on.”

He has done just fine, having run 16 of 17 races this season for GMS Racing, picking up wins in August at Michigan and Dover.