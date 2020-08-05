Shay expects plenty of ‘Good’ from the Bucs

There will be a lot of “new” with the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team in the season ahead.
No wonder new ETSU head coach Jason Shay will be expecting plenty from David Crockett graduate Patrick Good, the only one of eight top scorers back from last year’s 30-4 team.
“I think in the future Pat sees himself as a coach and I think he has got those leadership qualities,” said Shay, of Good, whose father, John Good, was his coach with the Pioneers. “He has got a voice in our locker room, which is important because he has been around and understands the expectations, understands the standards of the culture that we have built.”
Shay, who was an assistant under Steve Forbes for five seasons, said Good knows the difference between good team chemistry, which resulted in 30 wins and a Southern Conference championship last season, and not so good the previous year that ended with 24 wins and a first round loss in the CIT.
“For him to voice his opinion, he has got the backing of myself and the coaching staff because what he says has a lot of merit to it because of his experience,” said Shay, during a zoom conference last week. “He has been in those big games, he has been a significant contributor and so what he says should have some weight with the other guys because they haven’t proven themselves out there on the floor in an ETSU uniform.
“He is vital to this team now and moving forward.”
Good, who played his freshman season at Appalachian State before transferring to ETSU, was seventh on the Buccaneers last season, averaging 7.5 points per game. He was second in 3s with 60, connecting on 81.8 percent of his free throw attempts, while providing the leadership that will be needed as his senior season approaches.
“I think Pat has started off [fast] because he is a veteran, he knows how we do things, he is a smart ball player being the son of a basketball coach, I think that helps him and just being in the system,” Shay said. “He has done well early.”
The next highest returning scorer is Vonnie Patterson, who contributed just 3.0 points per contest last season. The other three returnees combined to score 1.3 points a game. The rest of the 16-man roster is either new or transfers who set out last season.
“Who is going to pick up that slack. I think we have guys coming in that can score,” said Shay, who replaced Forbes when he left for Wake Forest after last season. “We lost 75 to 80 percent of our scoring from last year’s team so there is an unknown, but I think we have got talented offensive players so we will find out who can take up the slack in the scoring.
“It is like I told them, it is not going to be about their offense, it is going to be about who can show the willingness, that determination, resolve, grit on the defensive end is going to determine getting on the floor or not.”
Shay was recently able to welcome his team back to Johnson City after the school was closed for an extended period due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which canceled the NCAA tournament in March.
“It is good to be back on the floor and see some progress,” Shay said. “It has been up and down because we have
so many new guys and trying to incorporate them into our style and system. It is good to see the progress, see them improve and try to battle through the adversities that we have had.”
He is hoping the Buccaneers get to start the season on time, hosting Little Rock on Aug. 10, followed four days later by a visit to Freedom Hall from Eastern Kentucky. Three days after that, ETSU is slated to visit Mississippi State in the Cancun Challenge.
His job is make sure his team is ready when the whistle blows.
“The expectation is to play at a high level so every day that I come in here and I get to meet with our guys and go through it, I have got to raise their level,” Shay said. “I have got to get them to be a high-performing individual and team. It is not the pressure that bothers me, I just want to meet the expectation and the standard so we can continue to move forward.”
ETSU will be allowed to eight hours a week, four of which are for strength and conditioning, until official practice can begin at the end of September. Shay said the Bucs are currently meeting for an hour four times a week for on-court instruction, which will be vital for such a young club with much to learn.
“I have shown them my play sheet from years past and there are a lot of plays on there,” Shay said. “There are 100 or so plays on there they are going to have to know and they probably haven’t ever had to do that so the complexity and sophistication of college basketball and of a team that has expectations every year is a lot to process.”
Among the newcomers who have impressed in early practices has been
talented redshirt freshman shooter Damari Monsanto, freshman guard Marcus Niblack, Maryland transfer Serrel Smith and Lederrius Brewer, who set out last season after transferring from Southeast Missouri State.
“At times we thought [Lederrius] was the best player on our team last year. Being able to finally see him live and play, he is so versatile, I think he is our best athlete,” Shay said. “He has good size, he has some toughness where I think he could defend 1 through 5 if he needs to.
“He has got a scorer’s mentality, but just trying to get him to understand, we can’t beat ourselves and coming from SEMO he had the green light. I want him to have confidence, but I want him to do what is best for ETSU in how we win games.”
It’s not just Lederrius. His brother, Ty, is also part of the Buccaneers, having transferred in last year from Southeastern Louisiana. There also talented freshman guards who will be expected to fill significant roles ahead, including Truth Harris and Niblack, while Kansas State senior transfer guard David Sloan will also be competing for playing time.
“Ty has done some exceptional things here early and has been quite a surprise and can help us down the line,” Shay said. “The freshmen have been good, but they have had their ups and downs because it is new and they are getting a lot of information all at once so we have had some good practices and then turn around had some bad ones.
“We are just continuing to fight through that, but that is what I tell them, that is going to be the game. There are going to be some ebbs and flows, peaks and valleys and how do we respond to those valleys when things aren’t going our way. Right now we are good when things are great, but we have got to be better when things aren’t going as well.”
Shay said ETSU’s success in recent years, which has included 130 wins over the last five seasons, is due to not beating themselves, limiting turnovers, good shot selection, while staying in good defensive position without fouling.
That will be integral in the season ahead for the Bucs, where winning has become habit, with no fewer than 24 wins in each of the last five years.
Shay knows as a new coach, all eyes will be on him.
“There is a lot of newness with the change, but we will work through it,” he said. “Are we going to win 30 games? I don’t know, I can’t put a number on it, but the standard, expectations, they have all been set before me and I am just here to uphold them.
“I am the caretaker and will push toward those expectations and standards to win. That is what we are going to try to do.”

