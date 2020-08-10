School board's Thursday meeting will be open to public

The Sullivan County Board of Education will have its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 13. The meeting will take place in Sullivan Central High School's gymnasium and will be open to the public, with public comment allowed. It's the BOE's first public meeting in months.
"Masks are recommended and social distancing will be practiced," said the news release about the meeting, which was shared by email Monday.
Those who want to speak during the public comment period of the meeting need to fill out Form 1.404.F1 Public Comments before the meeting begins.
"That form can be found on our website [at] https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B1LP1qw9Y6X_djAzMWdidFEwbUU/view [and] will be available at the sign in table as you enter the meeting," the announcement read.
The school board will have its monthly work session at 4:30 p.m. the same day in the Sullivan Central High School library.
The board has posted its agenda online here: https://meeting.boeconnect.net/Public/Organization/561
