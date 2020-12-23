PREP WRESTLING: Wrestling amid a pandemic has made it a challenge for Vikings on mats

“There is nobody on the team that doesn’t have some experience, whether it is middle school or club. They have all got experience,” he said. “All the kids that are still here, the good thing is we are ahead of where we would have been if we were starting with brand new kids that have never wrestled before.

“Small, but hopefully mighty. That is usually our mantra.”

All have dealt positively with the COVID-19 protocols, which has resulted in some changes, although the actual wrestling itself is still much the same.

“Honestly from that standpoint the cleaning aspect of it, we already do most everything anyway,” said Marshall, who wrestled at Northwood in Saltville before beginning his tenure with Tennessee High as part of the Viking Wrestling Club. “I think if there is any sport that is probably most prepared for it, wrestling is kind of there because we are always worried about skin conditions and transmissions and stuff like that, but we are bleaching the mats every day anyway.

“We were always paying attention to sanitizing long before COVID ever came. They changed the protocols in matches. Obviously the coaches wear masks and social distance. At the end of the match referees don’t raise their hands, the referees don’t touch the wrestlers. Other than that, there aren’t a lot of changes.