PREP WRESTLING: Wrestling amid a pandemic has made it a challenge for Vikings on mats

High school wrestlers normally compete 50 or more times during a season with the goal to finish at the state meet.
Nothing is normal in 2020. Tennessee High is like everyone else, trying to find matches that haven’t been affected by positive tests or contact tracing related to COVID-19.
“Just scrambling, just trying to find anything we possibly can to fill in,” said Tennessee High wrestling coach Tim Marshall, whose Vikings have wrestled in just two meets since the season began, including this past weekend in Elizabethton. “The problem is everybody is in the same situation. Two of the schools that were supposed to be in the tournament this weekend had to cancel because of exposure.
“We had one of them scheduled for a dual and that is out too. It is just a constant thing that you have to be willing to roll with the changes as they come. We are going to go from typically a wrestler getting 50 to 55 matches down to 20 or maybe 25 if we are lucky.”
Tennessee High has been practicing since early November, with the only meets coming in the Indian Classic at Dobyns-Bennett on Dec. 12 and last weekend in the Carson Duals/Klock Invitational at Elizabethton.
That hasn’t kept the wrestlers from the mats.
“They seem probably more resilient than probably the adults are. None of them have really expressed any concerns,” Marshall said. “I guess that is just the way kids are. They just do what they are supposed to be doing and deal with things as they come.”
Every other match has been canceled, including the Border Bash scheduled for Viking Hall on Dec. 5 and the Brawl in the Hall slated for Jan. 2.
“It kind of has been frustrating,” Tennessee High senior heavyweight Tyler Fields said. “It is hard to get a good season going and get a good groove in wrestling because usually the first match ain’t doing your best.
“You don’t need just wrestling in the [practice] room, you need to get outside [there] to get more comfortable wrestling other people…I am doing my best to get some work in. It is frustrating since it is my senior year.”
Opportunities to compete haven’t come often for Tennessee High, which has not only loss two popular home meets that draw teams from across two states, but those events also help the Vikings with expenses, such as paying rent on the Viking Wrestling Club building located behind Big Lots in Bristol.
Marshall is hopeful the Vikings might still be able to hold meets on a smaller scale since part of the COVID-19 protocols is hosting fewer teams. For instance, the Indian Classic normally has around 35 teams, but had just eight. Elizabethton dropped from 10 to five teams.
“As a full-scale tournament, that isn’t going to happen,” he said. “Even beyond that it is a fundraiser to support this facility. Our youth tournament that we host, usually we have the high school tournaments on Saturday and then on Sunday we bring in our youth tournaments the same weekend.
“Those are big fundraisers that support this facility so it is going to be a struggle.”
There are still high expectations for members of the Tennessee High wrestling team, led by Fields and classmate Reece Nelson, who is looking for his fourth straight trip to state competition, falling one spot short of placing last year.
“Always. That has always been there,” said Nelson, whose hopes of catching his brother, Trent, with more than 200 wins at Tennessee High has probably been dashed by the reduced schedule. “I really wanted to place [at state] last year and do better than the last year’s placement, but I guess if we have a state tournament this year the goal will be to place…
“I have been to state all three years. Hopefully we are going again this year if COVID doesn’t mess it up.”
That is another issue. While the state meet is still scheduled to be held, the question is where. The Williamson County Agricultural Exposition Park in Franklin will be unavailable because it is being used as a COVID-19 vaccine distribution center, according to Marshall.
Marshall said there’s not a maximum number of matches needed to qualify for state inclusion. It will come down to regional competition, which at least for now is slated for Cocke County High School in late-January.
“I think a goal of bringing home two state medals would probably be our realistic expectation,” Marshall said. “We had one region champion last year. It has been a long time since we haven’t had multiple region champions so we definitely want to get two or three or maybe four region champions, that would be great.”
In addition to Nelson and Fields, junior Perry Roller, who won his 126-pound weight class at the Indian Classic, is considered a possibility to place in state competition. Another candidate is Sam Weddington (195), who joined Roller and Nelson with undefeated slates last Saturday in Elizabethton.
“I think as a team with the number of kids that we have we don’t expect to compete for a team championship so it is more on an individual level,” said Marshall, whose Vikings placed second as a team in Elizabethton. “We are hoping to bring home as many of those individual championships and state medals as we can.”
Fields, Nelson and Weddington serve as team captains for a team that also includes junior Keith Ankers (145), senior Jaden Ketchum (16), sophomore Aiden Fennel (138) and promising freshman Ethan White (152) and classmate Kade Bible (182). They also have freshmen girls, Joan Weddington (112) and Minnie Connor (120), who have their own girls state meet to compete in.
All have at least some experience on the mats.
“There is nobody on the team that doesn’t have some experience, whether it is middle school or club. They have all got experience,” he said. “All the kids that are still here, the good thing is we are ahead of where we would have been if we were starting with brand new kids that have never wrestled before.
“Small, but hopefully mighty. That is usually our mantra.”
All have dealt positively with the COVID-19 protocols, which has resulted in some changes, although the actual wrestling itself is still much the same.
“Honestly from that standpoint the cleaning aspect of it, we already do most everything anyway,” said Marshall, who wrestled at Northwood in Saltville before beginning his tenure with Tennessee High as part of the Viking Wrestling Club. “I think if there is any sport that is probably most prepared for it, wrestling is kind of there because we are always worried about skin conditions and transmissions and stuff like that, but we are bleaching the mats every day anyway.
“We were always paying attention to sanitizing long before COVID ever came. They changed the protocols in matches. Obviously the coaches wear masks and social distance. At the end of the match referees don’t raise their hands, the referees don’t touch the wrestlers. Other than that, there aren’t a lot of changes.
“Some of the states up north have required masks while you are wrestling. I just don’t know how that would work, but they have eliminated handshakes and things like that.”
Marshall said he continues to hold his breath whenever an athlete is tested, but so far the Vikings have been largely clear of virus issues.
“We haven’t had anybody in the program that has been positive,” said Marshall, who has several assistants, including former Vikings Jeremy Spangler and Bryson Henley. “We had some exposures that have caused kids to be out quarantined for 10 or 14 days, whatever the protocol was at the time. We have been lucky so far.”
Fields is a former football player who made the switch to wrestling due to his affinity for contact sports. He refuses to allow the frustrations of COVID keep him from the mats.
“The main thing that keeps me going is my teammates,” he said. “That is one thing that keeps me motivated is my teammates. I love them to death, they are my brothers and sisters.”
Nelson still has high hopes for his final season on the mats.
“It is my last year so I might as well stick with it and pull through and have as much fun as I can,” said Nelson, who has been competing on the mats for nearly a decade.”
“I am hoping for a good end,” he added.
