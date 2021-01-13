PREP WRESTLING: Grundy wins final two matches to defeat Rural Retreat in marquee dual

“I just knew I needed to go out there, represent Grundy and get it done,” Stiltner said.

Tanner Hartford (106), Kaleb Horn (113), Ian Scammell (152) and Peyton McComas (220) also won by pinfall for Grundy. Scammell opened the match with an 18-second pin, while Hartford stuck his opponent’s shoulders to the mat in the first period.

A little guy with a big heart, Hartford is an inspiring story for the Golden Wave as he took a six-year hiatus from the sport at one point.

“I just started missing it,” Hartford said. “I tried to come back last season and pulled two or three muscles in my neck and didn’t finish the season. This year I’ve came back and just tried my hardest. If I try my hardest and don’t win, I just train harder.”

It helps that Hartford gets to face Horn, a two-time state champion, each day in practice.

“These boys work the hard the same as I,” Hartford said. “They have really pushed me in the last few weeks and months.”

Grundy coach Travis Fiser has been impressed with Hartford’s spirited return.

“He’s very motivated and focused,” Fiser said. “He’s just a great kid to watch.”