PREP VOLLEYBALL: Sweet sweep: Sullivan Central volleys past Sullivan South to claim District 1-AA title

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – The uncertainties brought on by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the high expectations that accompany a team with top-notch talent and the knowledge that this was the program’s swan song with consolidation looming were all present when the season began in August for Sullivan Central High School’s volleyball team.
The Cougars have simply soared, scored and roared under those conditions.
Central continued its stellar 2020 season on Thursday evening by rolling to a 25-21, 25-16, 25-19 win over the Sullivan South Rebels in the title match of the TSSAA District 1-AA tournament at the Dickie Warren Dome.
It was the first district tournament title since 2004 for the Cougars (19-5) as they added it to their Three Rivers Conference regular-season championship. The bunch from Blountville will play Seymour on Monday in a regional tournament match at a site that was yet to be determined as of Thursday night.
“It feels amazing,” said Sullivan Central coach Logan Kemp. “You know, it’s one of those things we talked about early on in the season – being able to put a lasting mark on this program and to see that come to fruition is definitely exciting.”
Elaina Vaughan had eight kills and five aces in earning tournament MVP honors and was joined on the squad by Central teammates Gracie Olinger (six kills), Haley Wilson (38 assists, six digs) and Taylor Wilson (18 kills).
Central swept both of its postseason matches in emphatic fashion.
“If I had enough spots, I’d be able to put the whole team on the all-tournament team, because they all played so well,” Kemp said. “Everybody stepped up and it was a great team win.”
The defense was impressive on Thursday as Ann Marie Honeycutt and Emalyne Hubbard led the way with 13 digs apiece.
“I think defensively that’s the best game we’ve played all season,” Kemp said.
Haley Wilson set up Taylor Wilson, Vaughan and Olinger for powerful kills.
Meanwhile, Vaughan had another strong all-around performance and showed why she might be the top player in Northeast Tennessee. She was particularly effective from the service line.
“Whenever you can get on a good run with a strong serve like she has,” Kemp said. “Being able to take control of that part of the game is definitely a plus.”
South was led by Olivia Delung’s 20 assists, Izzy Musick’s eight kills and the 23-dig performance of Molly Williams. The Rebels (14-10) play at Greeneville on Monday in the regional tourney.
“We had a couple of people not playing a position they are used to,” said Sullivan South coach Wendy Moody Ratliff. “But I don’t think that really mattered. Central did a great job … I feel like they’ve been building up to this and glad to see them break through and finally do it.”
While South has the most tradition-rich volleyball program in the area and had split its two previous matches with Central, the Cougars were very confident.
“I don’t think there was any risk of being tight with them,” Vaughan said. “I think once we got our game going, we really brought it on strong and there was no chance of them coming back.”
Central’s senior-laden team has been locked in all season.
“It’s been a lot of appreciating every time we get to step on the court,” Kemp said. “That’s kind of personified how we’ve played our games this season.”
The Cougars hope their season features a few more high-stakes matches. Central, South and Sullivan North will combine to form West Ridge High School, which opens in the fall of 2021.
“We’re not finished yet,” Vaughan said.
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570
District 1-AA All-Tournament Team
Elaina Vaughan, Sullivan Central (MVP)
Haley Wilson, Sullivan Central
Taylor Wilson, Sullivan Central
Gracie Olinger, Sullivan Central
Riley Nelson, Sullivan East
Shelby Miller, Unicoi County
Molly Williams, Sullivan South
Rachel Miller, Sullivan South
Allie Jordan, Sullivan South
