PREP VOLLEYBALL: Sweet sweep: Sullivan Central volleys past Sullivan South to claim District 1-AA title

Central swept both of its postseason matches in emphatic fashion.

“If I had enough spots, I’d be able to put the whole team on the all-tournament team, because they all played so well,” Kemp said. “Everybody stepped up and it was a great team win.”

The defense was impressive on Thursday as Ann Marie Honeycutt and Emalyne Hubbard led the way with 13 digs apiece.

“I think defensively that’s the best game we’ve played all season,” Kemp said.

Haley Wilson set up Taylor Wilson, Vaughan and Olinger for powerful kills.

Meanwhile, Vaughan had another strong all-around performance and showed why she might be the top player in Northeast Tennessee. She was particularly effective from the service line.

“Whenever you can get on a good run with a strong serve like she has,” Kemp said. “Being able to take control of that part of the game is definitely a plus.”

South was led by Olivia Delung’s 20 assists, Izzy Musick’s eight kills and the 23-dig performance of Molly Williams. The Rebels (14-10) play at Greeneville on Monday in the regional tourney.