PREP SOFTBALL: ‘Moose’ takes over tradition-rich softball program at Richlands

The softball program at Richlands High School will feature a new head coach, a new lineup and a new type of schedule in 2021.
James “Moose” Cochran was approved as the Blue Tornado’s boss on Oct. 13 during a Tazewell County School Board meeting. Cochran served as a longtime assistant to Ronnie Davis, who led the Blues to the VHSL Class 2 state title in 2019 to highlight a seven-season tenure.
Davis resigned in August and is serving as an assistant football coach at Graham.
“This program has such a rich tradition, started by legendary coach Rhonda Blevins and continued under Ronnie Davis,” Cochran said. “Coach Davis did such a great job of directing this program and I really enjoyed working under him as assistant coach. I really want to see the program stay on that path. Coach Davis built a great atmosphere to coach in and for the girls to play in.”
Nine softball players were included in the Richlands Class of 2020, including ace pitcher Mac Osborne.
Osborne is now pitching at Virginia Tech and several of her teammates are playing at the small-college level. There will be plenty of new faces in new places when the Blue Tornado takes the field.
“Well, you can’t lose nine wonderful seniors and not have some growing pains,” Cochran said. “We have some nice pieces in place, but lack of varsity experience will be a challenge. Our program has benefited from our JV girls getting to move up and be a part of the state championship run, so they know the type of work needed to be successful at the highest level.”
The 2020 VHSL softball season was canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the 2021 schedule will be truncated with just 12 regular-season contests.
“I think with a shortened season, fundamentals will be the big key,” Cochran said. “Being physically and mentally ready to play each and every game – 10 of those 12 games will be district games, which magnifies getting off to a good start.”
Perhaps nobody is more familiar with the athletic scene at Richlands than the 50-year-old Cochran, a 1988 graduate of the school.
He was a standout baseball player at Richlands and Bluefield College. He has served in coaching capacities with the softball, baseball, football and basketball programs at Richlands.
Cochran guided the girls basketball team to the 2011 Region IV, Division 3 championship.
He also has a unique nickname.
“My dad gave me the nickname when I was about 4 or 5 years old, because I always was making him let me try things that my older brother was doing on the baseball field,” Cochran said. “He said that even though I wasn’t big enough to do those things, I had a heart as big as a Moose and it stuck.”
Moose is now the man calling the shots for the Blue Tornado softball program.
Dave Lamie and Jody Shelton will remain on the staff as assistant coaches.
“Dave is the batting practice ace on the mound and coached first base on varsity last season and Jody Shelton does a wonderful job with our pitchers and catchers,” Cochran said. “These two are wonderful coaches and wonderful people.”
Cochran’s predecessor gave him a ringing endorsement.
“Coach Cochran is a tremendous person and a great coach,” Davis said. “It was a pleasure to coach with him and I was really excited when he took the job. I am looking forward to seeing him continue to accomplish great things in the future.”
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570
