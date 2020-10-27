PREP SOFTBALL: ‘Moose’ takes over tradition-rich softball program at Richlands

The softball program at Richlands High School will feature a new head coach, a new lineup and a new type of schedule in 2021.

James “Moose” Cochran was approved as the Blue Tornado’s boss on Oct. 13 during a Tazewell County School Board meeting. Cochran served as a longtime assistant to Ronnie Davis, who led the Blues to the VHSL Class 2 state title in 2019 to highlight a seven-season tenure.

Davis resigned in August and is serving as an assistant football coach at Graham.

“This program has such a rich tradition, started by legendary coach Rhonda Blevins and continued under Ronnie Davis,” Cochran said. “Coach Davis did such a great job of directing this program and I really enjoyed working under him as assistant coach. I really want to see the program stay on that path. Coach Davis built a great atmosphere to coach in and for the girls to play in.”

Nine softball players were included in the Richlands Class of 2020, including ace pitcher Mac Osborne.

Osborne is now pitching at Virginia Tech and several of her teammates are playing at the small-college level. There will be plenty of new faces in new places when the Blue Tornado takes the field.