PREP ROUNDUP: Vikings win on pitch, fall short on court

Reese Marshall and Kathryn Curtin added a goal and assist apiece for the Vikings. Paige Helms, Keegan Myers and Abbie Chandler each scored for Tennessee High. Bridget Flaherty had six saves in goal.
Tennessee High (6-7-1, 3-4) will conclude the regular season on Thursday at Daniel Boone.
The District 1-AAA tournament will be held at the Stone Castle on Tuesday and Thursday of next week. A play-in game will also be held in the five-team league.
Vikings fall to Trailblazers in 1-AAA tourney
Tennessee High fell into the loser’s bracket after dropping a 25-15, 25-12, 25-13 District 1-AAA tournament decision to Daniel Boone on Tuesday evening at Viking Hall.
Tennessee High, which will play Science Hill today at 7 p.m.
Marley Johns led the Vikings with seven kills, three blocks and two aces. Jamayia Honaker added seven kills and Madison Curtin dished out 17 assists. Grayson Phipps contributed 25 digs.
