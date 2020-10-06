 Skip to main content
PREP ROUNDUP: Vikings win on pitch, fall short on court
PREP ROUNDUP: Vikings win on pitch, fall short on court

  • Updated
  • 0
South vs THS Soccer 1

Tennessee High's Sophie Arnold, playing here against Sullivan South, scored two goals and dished out an assist in the Vikings' 7-1 win over David Crockett on Tuesday at the Stone Castle. 

 David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier
Sophie Arnold had two goals and five other girls scored a goal apiece, leading Tennessee High to a 7-1 conference win over David Crockett on Tuesday at the Stone Castle.
Reese Marshall and Kathryn Curtin added a goal and assist apiece for the Vikings. Paige Helms, Keegan Myers and Abbie Chandler each scored for Tennessee High. Bridget Flaherty had six saves in goal.
Tennessee High (6-7-1, 3-4) will conclude the regular season on Thursday at Daniel Boone.
The District 1-AAA tournament will be held at the Stone Castle on Tuesday and Thursday of next week. A play-in game will also be held in the five-team league.
VOLLEYBALL
Vikings fall to Trailblazers in 1-AAA tourney
Tennessee High fell into the loser’s bracket after dropping a 25-15, 25-12, 25-13 District 1-AAA tournament decision to Daniel Boone on Tuesday evening at Viking Hall.
Tennessee High, which will play Science Hill today at 7 p.m.
Marley Johns led the Vikings with seven kills, three blocks and two aces. Jamayia Honaker added seven kills and Madison Curtin dished out 17 assists. Grayson Phipps contributed 25 digs.
