PREP ROUNDUP: Vikings win on pitch, fall short on court

Sophie Arnold had two goals and five other girls scored a goal apiece, leading Tennessee High to a 7-1 conference win over David Crockett on Tuesday at the Stone Castle.

Reese Marshall and Kathryn Curtin added a goal and assist apiece for the Vikings. Paige Helms, Keegan Myers and Abbie Chandler each scored for Tennessee High. Bridget Flaherty had six saves in goal.

Tennessee High (6-7-1, 3-4) will conclude the regular season on Thursday at Daniel Boone.

The District 1-AAA tournament will be held at the Stone Castle on Tuesday and Thursday of next week. A play-in game will also be held in the five-team league.