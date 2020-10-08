PREP ROUNDUP: THS girls soccer ties Daniel Boone

Sophie Arnold scored twice and Amelia Teri added a goal, as Tennessee High completed its girls soccer regular season with a 3-3 tie against Daniel Boone on Thursday night in Gray.

Arnold scored on a free kick and penalty kick, while Teri added a late corner kick to secure the tie.

Tennessee High (6-7-1) expects to the third seed in the District 1-AAA tournament next week, with the Vikings playing Dobyns-Bennett on Tuesday at the Stone Castle at 7 p.m. Science Hill would play the winner of Monday’s play-in game between Daniel Boone and David Crockett at 5 p.m.

The championship match is slated for Thursday at 6 p.m. The final bracket will be released this morning.