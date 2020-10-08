 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP ROUNDUP: THS girls soccer ties Daniel Boone
0 comments

PREP ROUNDUP: THS girls soccer ties Daniel Boone

  • Updated
  • 0
THS logo

Sophie Arnold scored twice and Amelia Teri added a goal, as Tennessee High completed its girls soccer regular season with a 3-3 tie against Daniel Boone on Thursday night in Gray.

Arnold scored on a free kick and penalty kick, while Teri added a late corner kick to secure the tie.

Tennessee High (6-7-1) expects to the third seed in the District 1-AAA tournament next week, with the Vikings playing Dobyns-Bennett on Tuesday at the Stone Castle at 7 p.m. Science Hill would play the winner of Monday’s play-in game between Daniel Boone and David Crockett at 5 p.m.

The championship match is slated for Thursday at 6 p.m. The final bracket will be released this morning.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tennessee High girls lead by 7 going to final round of state tourney
Sport

Tennessee High girls lead by 7 going to final round of state tourney

  • Updated

The Tennessee High girls golf team leads by seven strokes going to the final day of the TSSAA Large Class Girls Championship in Manchester...THS senior Jack Tickle struggled on five holes on the back nine and fell out of contention in the opening round. 

Commentary: Wooden bats and dirt on the track
Sport

Commentary: Wooden bats and dirt on the track

  • Updated

It was a week of upcoming changes to the 2021 sports season in the region, with the Appalachian League set to become a college wooden-bat summer league and the NASCAR spring race at Bristol Motor Speedway slated to be run on dirt. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts