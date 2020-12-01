PREP ROUNDUP: Sullivan Central picks up first win of season

Ethan Lane scored 20 points to lead three Cougars indouble figures as Sullivan Central picked up its first win of the season, a 65-50 win over visiting Sullivan North on Tuesday night.

Preston Sams added 12 points, Joltin Harrison tossed in 11 and Noah Beverly added eight in the win.

The Cougars will host Sullivan East in the Three Rivers Conference opener for both teams on Friday.

Cocke County 65, Tennessee High 64

Keaston Jackson scored 20 points and Major Woods added 18 to lead Cocke County to a narrow win over visiting Tennessee High.

Wade Witcher paced the Vikings with 22 points, while Nysaiah Foote added 11. Maddox Fritts and Brayden Wilhoit tallied eight points each.

Tennessee High will host Dobyns-Bennett in a girls-boys twinbill on Friday.