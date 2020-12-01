 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP ROUNDUP: Sullivan Central picks up first win of season
0 comments

PREP ROUNDUP: Sullivan Central picks up first win of season

  • Updated
  • 0
Sullivan Central logo

Sullivan Central logo 

 Contributed logo
Ethan Lane scored 20 points to lead three Cougars indouble figures as Sullivan Central picked up its first win of the season, a 65-50 win over visiting Sullivan North on Tuesday night.
Preston Sams added 12 points, Joltin Harrison tossed in 11 and Noah Beverly added eight in the win.
The Cougars will host Sullivan East in the Three Rivers Conference opener for both teams on Friday.
Cocke County 65, Tennessee High 64
Keaston Jackson scored 20 points and Major Woods added 18 to lead Cocke County to a narrow win over visiting Tennessee High. 
Wade Witcher paced the Vikings with 22 points, while Nysaiah Foote added 11. Maddox Fritts and Brayden Wilhoit tallied eight points each.
Tennessee High will host Dobyns-Bennett in a girls-boys twinbill on Friday.
LATE MONDAY
GIRLS
ACTS Warriors 41, Lighthouse Guardians 26
Grace Woodward fired in 25 points – nearly outscoring Lighthouse herself – as the Abingdon Christian Team Sports Warriors won.
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PREP ROUNDUP: Cyclones to play for 4A state title repeat
Sport

PREP ROUNDUP: Cyclones to play for 4A state title repeat

  • Updated

Elizabethton advanced to the Class 4A state championship game for the second straight year with a 56-21 rout of Nolensville. The Cyclones will play for a state title repeat next Saturday against Haywood County at Tennessee Tech. 

PREP ROUNDUP: Patriots pull away from Tennessee High
Sport

PREP ROUNDUP: Patriots pull away from Tennessee High

  • Updated

The Tennessee High boys basketball team fell short in a Thanksgiving tournament contest in Farragut on Tuesday...The Sullivan East rolled past the Virginia Blaze in the Food City Thanksgiving Tournament. 

LOCAL BRIEFS: Tusculum sweeps past UVa-Wise on court
Sport

LOCAL BRIEFS: Tusculum sweeps past UVa-Wise on court

  • Updated

The season openers for the UVa-Wise basketball teams ended in defeat on Tuesday night at Tusculum. The UVA-Wise women fell 79-68, while the men dropped a 109-96 decision to the Pioneers...Virginia Tech women's basketball coach Kenny Brooks has signed a four-year contract extension...ETSU has elevated Autumn Lockwood has become the first women to serve in a full-time role in the strength and conditioning program. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts