 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP ROUNDUP: Robinette shoots 66 to claim Big 11 title
0 comments

PREP ROUNDUP: Robinette shoots 66 to claim Big 11 title

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Seth Robinette

Sullivan Central junior Seth Robinette captured the Big 11 Conference golf championship on Tuesday at Tri-Cities Golf Club. 

 Contributed photo
Sullivan Central junior Seth Robinette fired an 18-hole score of 66 to claim the Big 11 Conference boys individual title on Tuesday at Tri-Cities Golf Course in Blountville.
Robinette opened with a 34 on the front nine and added a 32 on the back to win medalist honors, defeating Tennessee High’s Jack Tickle, who finished with a 69. Taylor Kilgore of Dobyns-Bennett was third with a 70.
Dobyns-Bennett won the team title, defeating Science Hill by eight strokes to end the Hilltoppers’ six-year run of Big 11 championships.
Noelia Adkins’ 69 lead Tennessee High to a score of 140 to claim first place in the girls event by 11 strokes ahead of Dobyns-Bennett. Maddie Simcox added a 71 and Isabella Adkins contributed a 72.
Kara Carter of Sullivan South edged past Adkins to claim girls medalist honors with a 68.
The District 1 Large School tournament is slated for Sept. 21 at Ridgefields Country Club.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Vikings volley past Cougars
Tennessee High avenged an earlier loss at Sullivan Central by defeating the Cougars 25-18, 20-25, 25-17, 25-19 on Wednesday night at Viking Hall.
Sullivan Central defeated the Vikings in five games in the season opener for Tennessee High on Aug. 18.
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts