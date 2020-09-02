PREP ROUNDUP: Robinette shoots 66 to claim Big 11 title

Robinette opened with a 34 on the front nine and added a 32 on the back to win medalist honors, defeating Tennessee High’s Jack Tickle, who finished with a 69. Taylor Kilgore of Dobyns-Bennett was third with a 70.
Dobyns-Bennett won the team title, defeating Science Hill by eight strokes to end the Hilltoppers’ six-year run of Big 11 championships.
Noelia Adkins’ 69 lead Tennessee High to a score of 140 to claim first place in the girls event by 11 strokes ahead of Dobyns-Bennett. Maddie Simcox added a 71 and Isabella Adkins contributed a 72.
Kara Carter of Sullivan South edged past Adkins to claim girls medalist honors with a 68.
The District 1 Large School tournament is slated for Sept. 21 at Ridgefields Country Club.
Vikings volley past Cougars
Tennessee High avenged an earlier loss at Sullivan Central by defeating the Cougars 25-18, 20-25, 25-17, 25-19 on Wednesday night at Viking Hall.
Sullivan Central defeated the Vikings in five games in the season opener for Tennessee High on Aug. 18.
