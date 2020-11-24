 Skip to main content
PREP ROUNDUP: Patriots pull away from Tennessee High
PREP ROUNDUP: Patriots pull away from Tennessee High

  • Updated
Tennessee High Logo
Kawika Makua led five Jefferson County scorers in double figures with 15 points, leading the Patriots past Tennessee High 72-65 in the Farragut High School Thanksgiving Boys Basketball Tournament on Tuesday afternoon.
Jefferson County outscored the Vikings (1-3) 21-13 in the fourth quarter to pull away.
Braden Wilhoit had five of Tennessee High’s nine 3-pointers to finish with 19 points. Brandon Defore added 17 and Wade Witcher had 16 for the Vikings, who will play either Farragut or Knox Central on Friday at 1:30 p.m.
Jacob Thompson, Noah Bowman and Kade Parker scored 13 points each for the Patriots, who connected on seven 3s, including three from Thompson. Connor Haley added 12 points in the win.
GIRLS
Sullivan East 67, Virginia Blaze 30
Hannah Hodge fired in 15 points as Sullivan East blazed past the Virginia Blaze in the Food City Thanksgiving Tournament and improved to 4-1.
East led 28-3 eight minutes into the game and had a 41-11 advantage at halftime. Jenna Hare’s 14 points and Emma Aubrey’s 12-point showing also contributed to the win.
The Blaze (0-3) was led by Aden Clark’s 14 points.
LATE MONDAY
GIRLS
Sullivan East 64, Hampton 34
Jenna Hare scored 20 points and Emma Aubrey added 12, all on 3-pointers, leading the Patriots past the Bulldogs in Monday’s opening round of the Food City Thanksgiving Tournament.
Riley Nelson scored nine points for the Patriots (3-1), who will host Grainger today.
Destine Milhorn and Linsey Jenkins scored nine points each in the loss.
BOYS
Providence Academy 67, Sullivan East 57
Andrew Lawrence scored 19 points to lead the Knights past the Patriots in the Food City Thanksgiving Tournament.
Dylan Bartley paced the Patriots with 17 points. It was the first loss of the season for East.
