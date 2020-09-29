 Skip to main content
PREP ROUNDUP: Nelson leads Patriots past Cyclones
PREP ROUNDUP: Nelson leads Patriots past Cyclones

  • Updated
Volleyball logo

Volleyball logo 

 Contrbuted photo
Riley Nelson finished with 15 digs and 10 kills as Sullivan East collected a 19-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-17 Three Rivers Conference volleyball victory at Elizabethton on Tuesday night.
Hannah Hodge had a dozen digs and 10 kills for East (13-5, 9-2), while Avery Johnson’s eight kills, Cayden Bawgus’ 39 assists and Hayley Grubb’s 31 digs were also powered the Patriots.
East plays at Sullivan Central on Thursday night and the Cougars can clinch the TRC title with a win.
Greeneville 3, Tennessee High 0
The Greeneville Greene Devils improved their record to 19-5 with a 25-14, 25-19, 25-22 non-conference triumph over Tennessee High.
Greeneville avenged an earlier loss to the Vikings.
GIRLS SOCCER
Science Hill 4, Tennessee High 0
The Hilltoppers continued a stellar season by shutting out Tennessee High.
