PREP ROUNDUP: Nelson leads Patriots past Cyclones

Riley Nelson finished with 15 digs and 10 kills as Sullivan East collected a 19-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-17 Three Rivers Conference volleyball victory at Elizabethton on Tuesday night.

Hannah Hodge had a dozen digs and 10 kills for East (13-5, 9-2), while Avery Johnson’s eight kills, Cayden Bawgus’ 39 assists and Hayley Grubb’s 31 digs were also powered the Patriots.

East plays at Sullivan Central on Thursday night and the Cougars can clinch the TRC title with a win.

Greeneville 3, Tennessee High 0

The Greeneville Greene Devils improved their record to 19-5 with a 25-14, 25-19, 25-22 non-conference triumph over Tennessee High.

Greeneville avenged an earlier loss to the Vikings.